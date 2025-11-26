Dreame's "Gateway to All-in-One Cleaning" Now Up to $800 Off This Black Friday

From robot vacuums that conquer stairs to hot water wet dry vac that sanitize in seconds, Dreame's limited-time promotions make premium home care accessible this holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday rush approaches, Dreame, a global leader in smart home appliances, is rolling out game-changing Black Friday Cyber Monday deals to turn dreaded cleaning tasks into seamless, hands-free experiences. Drawing on its commitment to "The Gateway to All-in-One Cleaning," Dreame is slashing prices on top-tier robot vacuums, wet dry vacs, and air care solutions – delivering up to 61% off MSRP from November 20 to December 5. Whether battling pet hair, kitchen spills, or stuffy air, these innovations promise deeper cleans with minimal effort, giving you more time for what matters most.

Dreame's Black Friday lineup spotlights breakthroughs across its product lines, blending AI-driven smarts with powerful performance. Highlights include:

Robot Vacuums Revolution: Tackle Stairs, Edges, and Deep Dirt Like Never Before

The X50 Ultra leads the charge with its ProLeap™ System – a motorized swing arm that lifts the chassis to conquer 2.36in thresholds and door sills, outpacing traditional bots. Paired with MopExtend™ RoboSwing for 1.57in-deep corner dives and HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush for tangle-free hair pickup (TÜV SÜD certified), it vacuums, mops, and self-cleans via AceClean™ DryBoard with 20 high-temp nozzles for streak-free results. VersaLift™ Navigation ensures 360° LiDAR scanning under furniture, while low-noise operation keeps homes peaceful.

MSRP $1,599.99 – Now $799.99 (50% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

Elevate your routine with the L50 Ultra, featuring 19,500Pa Vormax™ suction and the same ProLeap™ legs for 2.36-inch obstacle climbing. Dual Flex Arm tech extends brushes and mops into nooks, while HyperStream™ DuoBrush handles 11.8-inch hair with ease. The Intelligent PowerDock™ auto-empties into a 3.2L bag (up to 100 days) and delivers 167°F hot-water mop cleaning across four settings, followed by hot-air drying. AI obstacle avoidance via RGB and 3D light, plus LED path lighting, make it a smart pick for multi-surface homes.

MSRP $1,399.99 – Now $849.99 (39% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

The Aqua10 Roller redefines true effortlessness, featuring comprehensive automation that vacuums with a powerful 30,000Pa suction and mops using a constantly fresh water supply, lifting the roller over carpets to prevent dampening. The robot manages its own maintenance entirely, utilizing a 212°F ThermoHub system for heated roller self-cleaning and drying, coupled with automatic water tank refilling and dust box emptying. Capable of conquering 2.36in steps and monitoring your pets via a daily vlog, the Aqua10 Roller delivers truly hands-free floor care.

MSRP $1,399.99 – Now $899.99 (36% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.



Wet Dry Vac Powerhouses: Sanitize Floors from Spills to Stuck-On Grime

The H15 Pro Heat fuses 185°F ThermoRinse™ hot-water mopping with vacuum suction for tough messes, self-cleaning its brush in 212°F boiling water and drying fully automated. An AI robotic arm baseboards and corners for streak-free, wall-to-wall results – the effortless upgrade for hard floors craving a deep, sanitized shine.

MSRP $899.99 – Now $569.99 (37% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

The H12 Pro, with over a million sold, makes quick cleans completely hassle-free. Enjoy cordless convenience as it powerfully cleans edges and adjusts to messes automatically. Its tangle-free brush and large tank let you finish your entire home quickly. Just press a button post-clean—it self-dries, leaving you with nothing to handle.

MSRP $449.99 – Now $229.99 (49% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

For all-in-one simplicity, the G10 Pro vacuums, mops, and sweeps hard floors like hardwood or marble with a dual-tank system separating clean and dirty water. One-press self-cleaning and 35-minute runtime make it a daily essential for hygienic, no-fuss maintenance.

MSRP $299.99 – Now $189.99 (37% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

Beyond Floors: Breathe Easy and Style Smart

The AirPursue PM20 air purifier tracks humans via radar within 16.4 ft, modulating Dualflow for 1,883 sq ft coverage as a purifier, fan, or heater. Its 4-layer filter tackles 14 pollutants and 9 bacteria/viruses, with 7 sensors displaying real-time data on an LCD – all app-controlled for personalized freshness.

MSRP $899.99 – Now $649.99 (28% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

The Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts 310AW suction with intelligent dirt detection, 90-minute runtime, and 99.9% filtration for allergens. A pet deshedding tool and LED lights make it a lightweight hero for pet owners and large spaces.

MSRP $499.99 – Now $199.99 (60% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

The R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum delivers 190AW powerful suction, enhanced blue LED lights, and versatile dual brush heads for easy removal of pet hair and dust from hard-to-reach areas. Its lightweight design and multiple accessories make it the essential starter vacuum for small spaces and first-time owners.

MSRP $299.99 – Now $170.99 (43% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

Pocket Pro packs salon-level drying into a foldable, lightweight design. With a 110,000 RPM motor, smart heat control, and dual-voltage support, it dries fast and protects your hair wherever you go. Comes with two magnetic nozzles for smooth or voluminous looks. Style freely—anytime, anywhere.

MSRP $159.99 – Now $79.99 (50% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

Airstyle Pro delivers salon-level versatility with 7 attachments for every look—from sleek straight to voluminous curls. Its 110,000 RPM JetAirflow Technology cuts drying time while protecting hair with even heat and cool shot care. Elevate your everyday styling routines.

MSRP $399.99 – Now $ 179.99 (55% off) from Nov.20 to Dec.1. Available on Amazon.

"Dreame is all about empowering busy households with tech that cleans smarter, not harder," said Ana Wang, Head of Sales at Dreame. "This Black Friday, we're unlocking our most advanced solutions at unbeatable prices – because a spotless home shouldn't come at the cost of your time or sanity."Deals are live starting November 20 (select beauty items from Nov. 21) through December 5, exclusively on Amazon and Dreame's official store. Quantities are limited – shop early to claim yours.

