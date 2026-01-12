Dreame Home Environmental Appliances Shines at CES 2026, Wins Prestigious Innovation Award, Introduces Multi-Scenario Environmental Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FP10 Furcatch Air Purifier from Dreame Technology ("Dreame" or "the Company"), a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, has been named a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree, recognized for its proprietary Roller Self-Cleaning system designed to improve hygiene and reduce manual maintenance in pet-owning households. The award underscores Dreame's user-centric, system-level innovation capabilities and coincides with the Company's CES 2026 global launch of its "Multi-Scenario Environmental Solutions" strategy, marking a shift from single pain-point product innovation to integrated solutions that define the overall home environment experience.

Recognition by the CES Innovation Awards underscores Dreame Technology's engineering excellence, with honorees selected through a competitive evaluation led by independent industry experts. The FP10 was recognized for its Roller Self-Cleaning, a core technology designed to prevent pet hair from clogging filters and enable long-term, low-maintenance operation.

Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its "Roller Self-Cleaning," the FP10 combines Dreame's proprietary Roller Self-Cleaning technology with LoopBoost™ airflow design to improve hygiene, enhance circulation efficiency, reduce noise, and extend filter life, reflecting Dreame's broader, user-centric approach to system-level innovation. Furthermore, the showcase also featured two additional globally pioneering technologies certified by Frost & Sullivan as market-leading innovations: the world's first intelligent dual-airflow system and an AI-powered dynamic tracking technology.

At the Dreame booth, a diverse portfolio of products and cutting-edge technologies that encompass living spaces, bedrooms, and kitchens, garnered significant interest from retail distributors, media outlets, and tech-savvy consumers. Among them, the NBA star Derrick Rose also toured around to learn about its latest air purification technologies and integrated home environment ecosystem.

Dreame's innovative technologies have been integrated into an even broader array of product series showcased at the event. The AP10 Pet Air Purifier, combining advanced filtration innovation, is able to effectively eliminate airborne allergens, dander, and odors with fast whole-room purification that refreshes the air in only 7 minutes. The MF10 MultiDirection™ Bladeless Smart Fan seamlessly integrates multi-directional circulating airflow with advanced intelligent control, delivering a more natural and highly personalized ventilation experience.

These innovations reflect a unified innovation capability that systematically addresses real user pain points across the Company's living environment appliance portfolio, forming an industry-leading full-scenario environmental solutions ecosystem.

"At CES 2026, Dreame formally introduced its Multi-Scenario Environmental Solutions strategy, reflecting our commitment to delivering a complete and integrated home environment experience for users. Our innovation philosophy is grounded in addressing real user pain points through systematic, closed-loop solutions," commented He Xingwei, Head of Living Environment Appliances with Dreame. "Guided by our mission to make technology truly part of everyday life, we continue to enhance the multi-dimensional experience of cleanliness and comfort across our product portfolio."

Moving forward, Dreame Technology plans to roll out the newly unveiled products across North America and major global markets following CES 2026. The Company invites consumers and industry partners to continue following its technological innovation, global expansion, and ongoing efforts to advance intelligent, user-centric home environment solutions.

