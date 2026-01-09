Dreame TV captures the global spotlight with TWICE Picks Awards for image and sound excellence

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame TV, an innovator within the global Mini LED TV market, announced that its most recent product and service lineup has received recognition from the TWICE Picks Awards at CES 2026.

Dreame TV has strengthened its reputation as a leader in display and audio innovation, taking home the TWICE Picks Awards at the CES 2026. The win highlights the company's best-in-class products across premium TVs.

TWICE Picks Award Trophy

The TWICE Picks Awards at CES 2026 program distinguish and honor those brands who are leading the way with their innovative products and creative solutions. For Dreame TV, the honors reinforce the company's vision of creating the best and most influential consumer technology. The awards also spotlight Dreame TV's efforts in AI TV, immersive displays, and smart home solutions that power next-generation devices.

Among the winners were the The Dreame TV V3000 series, praised for its balance of performance and value. It is being recognized for its precise backlight control, strong contrast, and consistent picture quality across sizes.

Dreame's global flagship V3000 features a "Black Crystal True Color Screen" with just 1.8% reflectivity, eliminating glare in bright environments. Its Aura Mini LED Premium Display combines QLED and Mini LED technologies, delivering 1 billion colors, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, ΔE≈0.7 color accuracy, and 2800 nits peak brightness. Gaming performance excels with a 300Hz refresh rate, 5.3ms input lag, and support for VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. The integrated Dreame Master Sound System 2.1.2ch with Dolby Atmos® is equipped with a dedicated subwoofer and a dual-horn design. It generates a 270° physical sound coverage, as opposed to the ordinary 360-degree surround sound adjusted by algorithms.

The Aura Mini LED TV S100, which was previously launched in overseas markets, made its North American debut this time, attracting significant attention. S100 features Aura Mini LED backlight with full-array local dimming, delivering precise light control and deep blacks. With a peak brightness of 1000 nits and QLED+ technology producing over 1.07 billion colors, every detail is sharp and every shade true to life. Powered by the custom Dreamind™ Pro AI Processor, 2K content is intelligently upscaled close to 4K, with adaptive color and clarity tuning for natural, vivid frames.

At the same time, the S100 is integrated with the Dreame 4.1.2ch Master Sound System, equipped with 11 sound units covering high, mid, and low frequency ranges, delivering a more complete sound layer. The peak power reaches 70W, far higher than the typical 40W output of mainstream TVs, providing more ample soundstage energy. With 270° physical sound coverage, it creates an audio field that nearly envelops the entire space. The S100 features a fully integrated soundbar system, making the purchase of this television functionally equivalent to acquiring both a standalone TV and a separate soundbar.

The TWICE Picks Awards reinforces Dreame TV's commitment to innovation, design, and performance and highlights the brand's position as a global benchmark for premium home entertainment.

Furthermore, during the CES, the Dreame TV persists in bridging the gap between technology and aesthetics via its lifestyle product series, which encompasses the T2 laser projector.

For CES 2026, Dreame introduced two high-performance home theater soundbars. The Dreame Pano S2 Soundbar boasts a 5.1.2ch Pro Dolby Surround System, while the Dreame Pano S1 fuses Bauhaus design with a 3.1.2ch Pro Dolby System.

Dreame also unveiled the Professional WUHD 5K Monitor X1 Ultra and the MegPad M2 Pro. The X1 Ultra enhances productivity with 5K resolution and Multi-Window Modes, and the M2 Pro redefines home entertainment with 4K delicate image quality and a Long-Lasting Power Hub.

The TWICE Picks Awards at CES 2026 program is an annual competition honoring those brands who are leading the way with their innovative products and creative solutions. The awards' editorial team have said that "The Picks Awards recognize outstanding products across consumer technology, the custom installation industry and innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes across various industries. Our team was highly impressed by the excellence and scope of this year's entrants. All the winners should be proud of their achievements - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team."

Over 3,000 Chinese companies have registered to participate in CES 2026, including global leading brands as well as startups. CES 2026, the premier global stage for breakthrough technology and design, took place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering attendees a first look at the next generation of Dreame's innovations.

SOURCE Dreame Technology