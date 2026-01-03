Dreame Home Environmental Appliances the Unveils Future of Home Living with New Products & Innovations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, will participate in CES 2026 in Las Vegas (January 6-9), under the theme "All Dreams in One Dreame." The company will host two booths (LVCC #17726 & Venetian #52323) and debut new products, culminating in the global launch event on January 9 at 10:30 a.m.

"At CES, we are showcasing our evolution from standalone products to a full-scenario intelligent environmental ecosystem," said He Xingwei, Head of Home Environmental Appliances at Dreame. "By integrating air purification, climate control, cleaning, and pet care, we deliver more comprehensive and intelligent home experiences globally."

Key highlights include three flagship products: the Dreame AirPursue™ PM20 Pro Purifier, the MF10 MultiDirection™ Bladeless Fan, and the Dreame FP10 Furcatch Air Purifier—a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree. Designed for pet owners and featuring Frost & Sullivan-certified "The world's First Roller Self-Cleaning Air Purifier," the FP10 utilizes Dreame's proprietary roller self-cleaning technology to enhance hygiene and reduce maintenance.

The company will also unveil two additional industry firsts: The World-first Smart Dual-Flow Air Purifier for faster, uniform purification in large spaces, The World-first AI-powered and Tracking Air Purifier that directs clean air to occupied zones for consistent coverage.

The January 9 launch event will further expand upon this ecosystem vision, presenting a suite of solutions including the Pet Air Purifier AP10, the RF20 Purifying Heater Fan, the DZ40 Inverter Dehumidifier, the H40x maintenance-free humidifier, and the SF25 Food Waste Disposer. This portfolio underscores Dreame's commitment to intelligent, multi-functional home environment solutions.

Through continued investment in R&D and global expansion, Dreame aims to solidify its leadership in shaping the future of smart, healthy homes.

Learn more at: https://purifier.dreametech.com

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology