Dreame Launches All-in Center Alongside Three New Products, Advancing Fully Automatic Smart Yards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 29 to 30 (North America time), Dreame Technology will host its flagship outdoor smart event "Dreame NEXT: Autonomous Outdoors" at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The company will unveil three new products: the All-in Center, the flagship roboticmower A3 AWD PRO, and the Dreame Roboticmower APEX – bringing the strength of Chinese smart manufacturing to reshape global garden maintenance.

All-in Center. The All-in Center integrates automatic energy replenishment, self-maintenance, and all-weather sealed protection. After completing yard work, the mower automatically returns to the base for cleaning, self-diagnostics, and storage – handling extreme conditions such as heavy rain, high heat, and freezing temperatures with ease.

A3 AWD PRO. The A3 AWD PRO delivers LiDAR + vision-based autonomous mapping with no wires or additional equipment – ready to use out of the box. Featuring an upgraded ultra-sensing system, it accurately identifies hundreds of obstacles, significantly improving safety and practicality in yard operations.

Roboticmower APEX. Also launching at the event, the APEX integrates a multi-function robotic arm with advanced AI. It goes beyond simple mowing to handle tasks such as cleaning, tidying, and garden maintenance.

Moving forward, Dreame will continue to leverage its strengths in fully autonomous smart technology to move the smart yard industry forward, offering households worldwide a simpler, higher-quality outdoor living experience.

Availability

The Dreame Robotic Mower A3 AWD Pro is now available on Dreame's official website in North America. Full product availability information available at: https://www.dreametech.com/products/a3-awd-pro-robot-lawn-mower

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com.

SOURCE DREAME