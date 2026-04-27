Dreame Launches Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition at DREAME NEXT: Dual E-engine and Rocket-Powered Intelligent Vehicle with 0.9-Second 0-100 km/h Sprint

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, today officially launched the Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition at the Drive Next segment of DREAME NEXT in San Francisco.

"In all my life, I've never seen a product announcement as exciting as this," said Sebastian Thrun, the Stanford University professor widely regarded as the father of modern autonomous vehicles and founder of Google X Lab, Udacity, and Kitty Hawk, who attended the launch in person.

Dreame Launches Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition at DREAME NEXT Sebastian Thrun at DREAME NEXT

The Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition is a rocket-powered electric vehicle equipped with a custom-built dual solid-fuel rocket booster system that responds in 150 milliseconds, generates a peak thrust of 100 kN, and delivers a 0-to-100 km/h time of 0.9 seconds. Alongside the vehicle, Dreame introduced the DHX1, the first LiDAR unit developed under the Nebula Next program with partners. In high-performance mode, a leap that Dreame describes as moving automotive LiDAR from point-cloud-level perception to ultra-high-definition image-level sensing. Where conventional LiDAR captures rough outlines of road obstacles, the DHX1 resolves fine details at distance: potholes, small stones, traffic signs, and subtle pedestrian movements.

The Drive Next segment also introduced Dreame's autonomous driving platform, built on a third-generation VLA and World Model architecture. The lineup includes an L2++ solution that supports full-scenario urban navigation from parking spot to parking spot, and an L3+ solution built on a top-tier computing platform designed for fully unmanned autonomous driving. The vehicle also uses CTP 4.0 battery integration technology, which removes the traditional crossbeams and longitudinal beams from the battery pack to free up vertical space in the chassis.

Dreame's move into smart vehicles has roots stretching back more than a decade. During the early days of SkyAxis Program at Tsinghua University, founder Yu Hao and his team explored autonomous driving, planting the seeds for what would become the Nebula Next program. The Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition represents the productization of more than ten years of technology development. Dreame's decision to build vehicles came only after the company had accumulated sufficient depth in technology, organization, capital, and global capability

The Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition is a statement about where Dreame's engineering can go. The company's core technologies, including high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms, are being applied across its product ecosystem. The same engineering that pushes a high-speed digital motor to 200,000 RPM also enables breakthroughs in automotive powertrains and perception motion systems.

DREAME NEXT runs through April 30 in San Francisco.

For the latest updates, follow Dreame Technology: Website: https://global.dreametech.com/; X: @DreameGlobal; Facebook: Dreame Tech; Instagram: @dreame_tech.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology brand built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions with over 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households globally. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

SOURCE Dreame Technology