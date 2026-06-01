Dreame Unveils Aero Pro Steam, Delivering Smart, Chemical-Free Deep Cleaning Steam Power for Whole-Home Hygiene

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, a global pioneer in smart home and lifestyle technology, today announced the launch of Aero Pro Steam, an advanced steam vacuum mop designed to deliver a deeper, healthier clean without harsh chemicals. Powered by Dreame's proprietary SaunaClean™ technology, the Aero Pro Steam uses high-temperature 392°F steam to break down stubborn dried-on messes, grease, pet accidents and buildup while sanitizing floors. With an ultra-slim design to reach far under furniture, the Aero Pro Steam transforms deep cleaning into a faster experience with less effort for modern households.

"Today's consumers want a smarter, healthier way to care for their homes," said Judy Shi, Product Strategy Manager at Dreame. "The Aero Pro Steam was created to bring together the powerful sanitizing benefits of high-temperature steam with the convenience of intelligent, everyday floor care. By eliminating the need for harsh chemicals to tackle some of the toughest household messes, the Aero Pro Steam delivers a powerful, effortless design and a new standard for deep cleaning."

SaunaClean™ 392°F Steam Wash: Unstoppable Steam Power, Chemical-Free Cleaning

The cornerstone of the Aero Pro Steam experience is the proprietary SaunaClean™ system. It unleashes a relentless, high-flow jet of 392°F steam that goes beyond surface level cleaning, penetrating deep into pores and grout lines to loosen and dissolve dried-on messes. By harnessing the natural power of high-temperature steam over harsh cleaning agents, the Aero Pro Steam delivers a deeper, more hygienic clean to create a safer environment for all.

3.88-inch Ultra-Slim Body: The Key to Truly Whole-Home Cleaning

Building on the Aero series' legacy, the Aero Pro Steam features a breakthrough 3.88-inch ultra-slim and lightweight body. It can lie completely flat at 180 degrees, gliding deep under sofas, beds, and low furniture to eliminate the hidden dust and dirt that other cleaners leave behind. Designed for modern living spaces, the Aero Pro Steam makes it easier to clean hard-to-reach areas without moving furniture, helping consumers reach a more complete whole-home clean faster.

TangleCut™ 2.0 Resilient Scraper: 100% Tangle-Free

The advanced TangleCut™ 2.0 Resilient Scraper actively captures and cuts pet hair, human hair, and fibers before they can wrap around the roller brush. This self-maintaining system prevents clogs and loss of suction, guaranteeing consistent, powerful pickup on every pass without manual intervention.

Steam, Wash and Dry: 100% Brush Refresh for Lasting Hygiene

The SaunaClean™ self-cleaning cycle uses 392°F steam and a 203°F hot wash to penetrate deep into the brush, dissolving and removing stubborn residues and bacteria. Then, the 203°F full-path hot-air drying cycle thoroughly dries the brush and internal channels, preventing mildew and odors, ensuring the machine is always fresh and ready for its next use. The automated system helps reduce manual upkeep to support long-lasting hygiene and product performance.

Additional Features for a Complete Cleaning Experience

28kPa Powerful Suction : U pgraded industry-leading suction power from 25kPa to 28kPa for efficient pickup and dust containment.

industry-leading suction power from 25kPa to 28kPa for efficient pickup and dust containment. 70-Minute Extended Runtime: A high-capacity battery delivers up to 70 minutes of cordless cleaning in Eco mode, providing the freedom to clean large homes thoroughly—covering up to 5,597 sq ft on a single charge.

A high-capacity battery delivers up to 70 minutes of cordless cleaning in Eco mode, providing the freedom to clean large homes thoroughly—covering up to 5,597 sq ft on a single charge. Five Cleaning Modes: Smart, Steam, Suction, Turbo, and Eco modes adapt to different messes and cleaning needs.

Smart, Steam, Suction, Turbo, and Eco modes adapt to different messes and cleaning needs. Multispectral Dirt Detection: Sensors detect mess type in real-time and auto-adjust for optimal pickup.

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame Aero Pro Steam Vacuum Mop is available starting June 1, 2026, on Amazon and Dreame's official website at a retail price of $599.99.

"The Aero Pro Steam is more than a cleaner," added Judy Shi. "It is solving some of the biggest frustrations consumers face with floor cleaning today, such as stubborn messes, chemicals and maintenance challenges. By combining powerful steam technology with intelligent features and our ultra-slim designs, we're continuing to deliver a smart, healthier and more effortless cleaning experience every time."

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com.

SOURCE Dreame Technology