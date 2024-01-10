Dreame Launches Revolutionized Robotic Lawn Mower A1 that Brings Real Hands-free Experience at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology,a pioneer of innovative home appliances, introduced its Roboticmower A1 at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Dreame is well-known for its indoor home cleaning products, and the launch of Dreame's lawn mower signifies the company's expansion from indoor to outdoor home cleaning scenarios.

Real Hands-Free Mowing

The Dreame Roboticmower A1 ushers in a new era of hands-free lawn mowing, saving homeowners up to 200* hours a year of tedious work, lowering their landscaping costs over time and enabling them to enjoy other activities. It incorporates several of the company's breakthrough technologies, including its patented 3D high precision laser sensor technology, OmniSense™ 3D Ultra Sensing System and U Path Planning Program.

The Dreame Roboticmower A1's signal stays strong and stable even in challenging environments with obstacles such as trees, houses and even darkness. Even in complex outdoor environments, the OmniSense™ system can effectively penetrate obstructions like houses and trees without sacrificing signal stability. Whether in darkness or bright lighting conditions, the A1 consistently delivers superior performance. With centimeter-level positioning, it eliminates repeated mowing or missing areas and guarantees exceptional mowing results. Users can rest assured knowing they can count on consistently reliable lawn maintenance.

Perfectly Planned Impressive Results

Powered by the U Path Planning technology and the OmniSense™ 3D Ultra sensing System, A1 accurately maps and mows the lawn in customized, uniform and flawless user-controlled patterns. That means no more embarrassingly uncut or over-cut areas. Homeowners can feel proud of their perfectly manicured lawns with precisely the right grass height across their entire lawn. 

With its advanced AI algorithm and OmniSense360-degree sensing range, long distance detection and millimeter-level accuracy, Dreame Roboticmower A1 identifies and avoids more than 11* common lawn obstacles. This saves users from the hassle and expense of broken lawn furniture and damaged mowers, ensuring greater cost-effectiveness throughout the life of their robot mower.

Safe Operation Around Children and Pets

The mower's point cloud data environmental information collection technology and intelligent obstacle-avoidance algorithm ensure safe operation around children and animals too. So even families with young children and beloved pets can enjoy hands-free mowing, safely.

Rain-sensing Technology

Featuring the most advanced rain-sensing technology available today, Dreame Roboticmower A1 automatically returns to its charging station whenever it detects precipitation – and then picks up where it left off when the rain stops, ensuring the lawn gets mowed as soon and as quickly as possible.

Initial installation of the Dreame Roboticmower A1 is easy and up to 90% quicker than other mowers. And the system is simple to adjust as requirements change.  Powered by a blazing fast 2,200 RPM blade rotation, the Dreame Roboticmower A1 can mow 1,000 square meters (0.25 acres) a day, saving up to 200 hours of labor every year. The return on investment is immediate in terms of quality of life, sparing users from the physical and emotional drain of one of life's most dreaded chores.

Experience The Hands-Free Technology First-Hand at Booth 52747

The Dreame Roboticmower A1 is priced at $1999 and will be available at Dreame's official Amazon store  from March, 2024. Until then, to get your hands on this revolutionized robotic lawn mower, visit us at CES Booth 52747, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTikTok and Twitter. For more information please visit https://www.dreametech.com/. 

SOURCE Dreame Technology

