Dreame Launches Three World-First Air and Environmental Products at DREAME NEXT, Marking North American Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Home Environmental Appliances today launched three new products at the DREAME NEXT showcase in San Francisco. The lineup includes the FP10 Air Purifier, built around the world's first roller self-cleaning system for pet households. The MF10 Bladeless Fan, which has already claimed the #1 New Release spot on Amazon, and the Dreame Halo, a three-in-one fan, heater, and purifier, making its global debut.

The FP10 Air Purifier is built around the world's first active roller self-cleaning system, a technology certified by global consultancy Frost & Sullivan. Engineered for pet-owning households, the FP10 achieves a 99.5 percent hair collection rate[1], actively stripping pet hair from the filter and storing it in a sealed compartment — virtually eliminating the need for manual filter cleaning,and delivering long-lasting purification with a 99.99% virus removal rate.

The MF10 Bladeless Fan introduces three core innovations developed in-house: a bionic twin-wing airflow structure that delivers 270° three-dimensional circulation, an AI dynamic system that adjusts wind intensity based on ambient temperature, and a 16x airflow amplification cycle. Its dual-ring industrial design sets it apart from conventional bladeless fan designs. Since launching in North America, the MF10 has claimed #1 New Release spot in Amazon's bladeless fan category.

The Dreame Halo Bladeless Air Purifying Fan, debuting globally at DREAME NEXT, combines fan, heating, and air purification in a single unit. It features 120° wide-area airflow, a 2000W PTC heater for winter warmth, a 3-in-1 HEPA filter for year-round purification, and robotic arms for rapid directional airflow control. The three-in-one design is positioned to serve year-round home comfort needs from a single device, establishing Dreame's presence in the whole-home comfort category.

More than a product launch event, "DREAME NEXT" serves as Dreame Technology's comprehensive statement on the future of technology over the next decade. "Next" represents the spirit of going beyond the present and leading what comes ahead—signifying Dreame's evolution from category leadership in individual product segments to a fully connected smart ecosystem spanning every aspect of daily life. It reflects the company's long-term global vision and its ambition to shape the future of intelligent living through innovation.

Dreame's air and environmental business was launched in March 2025 and crossed US$ 14.5 million in revenue within ten months. The division closed 2025 with US$ 17.43 million in global revenue. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue grew 1,174 percent year-on-year, with another US$14.6 million milestone reached in 38 days. The category now spans six product lines and 180 SKUs, built in just over a year.

Underpinning this growth is Dreame's R&D infrastructure. Within its air and environmental division, the company invests more than 50 percent of divisional revenue into research and development, with research personnel making up over 70 percent of the team, well above the industry average of under 4 percent R&D spending. Dreame holds nearly 300 patents in the air and environmental space, with three foundational technologies, the active hair-collection self-cleaning system, the intelligent dual-airflow channel, and AI dynamic perception tracking, all developed in-house as global firsts.

For more information, please join the event at 3601 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA94123, or visit https://global.dreametech.com/ and its social accounts on X: @DreameGlobal, Facebook: Dreame Tech, and Instagram: @dreame_tech.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology company built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame's products currently serve more than 42 million households across 120 countries and regions, supported by a network of over 6,500 offline stores worldwide. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

[1] 99.5% Hair Collection Rate: Dreame Lab Test Report No.: TL251105-001. In a 30m² test chamber with two cats, 2.582g collected vs 0.014g residual after 7 days in Pet Mode.

SOURCE Dreame Technology