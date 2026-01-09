Dreame Makes a Defining Global Debut at CES 2026, Charting the Future of Personal AI Imaging with LEAPTIC Cube

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As CES 2026 drew to a close, the narrative of a transformative leap in intelligent imaging gained prominence, led by Dreame Technology. The global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing chose this world stage to unveil its ambitious vision for Personal AI Imaging, anchored by the "Dreame's first 8K AI Thumb-Sized Action Camera," the LEAPTIC Cube. More than a product launch, this debut presented a cohesive philosophy for Personal AI Imaging, earning significant acclaim and positioning Dreame Technology at the forefront of the category's evolution.

Global Recognition: From Concept to Validated Vision

Dreame's journey at CES was a comprehensive validation of its product strategy, marked by authoritative endorsements and tangible user interest.

During CES, the product's capabilities and industry influence garnered unanimous high acclaim from authoritative global tech media. The Dreame LEAPTIC Cube was honored with four prestigious awards, including the "Best of CES 2026" from leading global tech media outlets TechRadar, Android Headlines, and TECHAERIS, as well as the top honor "BEST IN SHOW" from the esteemed review authority Trusted Reviews. These awards are renowned for their rigorous selection criteria and global perspective, recognized as annual benchmarks for innovation in consumer electronics. This series of accolades not only validates the product's leadership in technological innovation and user experience but also signifies that its global high-end brand influence has received concentrated endorsement from authoritative voices worldwide.

Furthermore, the LEAPTIC Cube's core design innovation was pre-validated in October 2025, winning Japan's prestigious Good Design Award—often considered the "Oscar of Industrial Design"—for its groundbreaking form factor.

The impact was equally evident in extensive media coverage. Hundreds of global tech publications highlighted the product, with reviews consistently praising its "disruptive balance of size and performance" and noting it "redefines the competitive landscape for action cameras." The "Full-Link AI" system received particular acclaim for delivering an intuitive, "revolutionary" creative experience that "far exceeded expectations."

The prevailing sentiment from users was clear: "It's so small, yet it can do so much." From extreme sports athletes to daily vloggers, the appeal of its unobtrusive design, AI-powered editing, and seamless ecosystem connectivity was unmistakable, moving the product from a fascinating concept to a validated consumer need.

Engineering the Experience: Three Pillars of Innovation

The resonance at CES was no accident. It stemmed from a clear addressal of user pain points, built upon three foundational innovations:

1. Form Factor Revolution: From Carrying to Wearing. Dreame challenged the industry assumption that high performance necessitates bulk. The LEAPTIC Cube, at a mere 55.9 grams, achieves true "unnoticed wearability." This feat is powered by breakthroughs in nano-optics, ultra-thin sensors, and advanced materials. Complementing this is its omnidirectional magnetic ecosystem, transforming the device from a closed tool into an open platform for creative accessories—achieving "radical minimalism in design, infinite possibilities in ecosystem."

2. Intelligence Throughout: From Tool to Partner. The core differentiator is its "Full-Link AI." This transforms the Cube from a complex gadget into an intuitive creative partner. AI assists at every stage: suggesting parameters pre-shot, obeying natural language commands during recording (e.g., "Follow me while I ski"), and enabling one-touch AI editing to generate polished videos post-capture. It solves not just the "capture" but the entire "create-and-edit" workflow.

3. Uncompromised Performance: Big Imaging in a Tiny Package. Within its compact body, the LEAPTIC Cube houses a flagship-grade 1/1.3-inch sensor, supporting 8K recording and 4K high-frame-rate slow motion. Through proprietary AI algorithms, it delivers exceptional 4K low-light video and industry-leading GyroSteady AI stabilization, proving that miniaturization does not require a sacrifice in image quality.

Beyond a Camera: A Blueprint for a Personal Imaging Ecosystem

At CES, Dreame's ambition extended beyond a single star product. It unveiled a blueprint for a "Personal Intelligent Imaging Ecosystem." The LEAPTIC Cube serves as the core engine, synergistically supported by the simultaneously launched AI Glasses and AI Ring, which act as perception and interaction nodes.

Connected seamlessly, this trio creates an immersive "see-control-record" loop: the ring is a subtle remote, the glasses are a first-person viewfinder, and the camera is the capture device. This marks Dreame's strategic evolution from creating a standout product to building a user-centric, interconnected network of intelligent devices, laying the groundwork for future, scenario-specific applications.

Innovation That Resonates

CES 2026 served as Dreame's grand global introduction to the imaging world, but the foundations for its reception were laid earlier. At the IFA Berlin in September 2025, a prototype of the LEAPTIC Cube garnered "early acclaim" from European media, who recognized its potential to "redefine the category."

The consistent, positive reception across different continents and audiences—from IFA's expert circles to CES's global stage—validates the universal appeal of Dreame's approach: using extreme innovation to solve genuine user problems.

SOURCE LEAPTIC