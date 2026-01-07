Professional Imaging, Thumb-Sized: Dreame Introduces the LEAPTIC Cube, Its First 8K AI Action Camera at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, today officially unveiled its first 8K AI Tiny Action Camera, the LEAPTIC Cube at CES 2026. This launch represents a significant leap for Dreame in the portable imaging arena. By deeply integrating cutting-edge hardware with intelligent software, the camera aims to empower content creators, adventurers, and professionals, delivering professional-grade capabilities in a compact form factor to redefine the action camera experience.

LEAPTIC Cube

Revolutionary 8K Imaging with Industry-Leading Hardware

At the heart of the LEAPTIC Cube is its exceptional 8K Ultra HD image quality. It captures breathtaking 8K/30fps Ultra-Clear Video, 4K/60fps HDR video, 4K Hyper-Night video, and 50-megapixel photos. This performance is powered by a massive 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, among the largest found in flagship action cameras today. The larger sensor captures significantly more light, dramatically improving low-light and night-time performance with enhanced brightness and exquisite detail. A wide 13.5-stop dynamic range preserves both highlights and shadows, producing rich, nuanced images with clear gradations.

Driving this prowess is a 4nm Qualcomm 8-core AI image processor. This top-tier chip supports up to 48 TOPS of AI computing power, ensuring remarkably efficient, stable, and smooth operation, capable of handling the real-time encoding and decoding demands of 8K resolution. The optical system features a custom 155° super-wide-angle lens. Designed with 1G+1GM+6P aspheric glass elements, it achieves extremely high clarity, lower distortion, and reduced glare compared to competitors. Advanced nano-coating and spin-coating techniques further enhance light transmission, resulting in stunningly clear and vibrant visuals.

Intelligent AI Assistance for Effortless Creation

The LEAPTIC Cube's strength extends beyond hardware. It deeply integrates a powerful chip and sophisticated AI algorithms to automate and enhance the entire creative process, providing comprehensive AI assistance in shooting, operation, and audio.

Before Capture : The AI acts as a professional shooting assistant, intuitively responding to voice commands. Whether using casual phrases or precise instructions, users can power the device on/off, take photos, record videos, add markers, switch modes, or adjust settings via simple speech.





: The AI acts as a professional shooting assistant, intuitively responding to voice commands. Whether using casual phrases or precise instructions, users can power the device on/off, take photos, record videos, add markers, switch modes, or adjust settings via simple speech. During Capture : Leveraging a multimodal large model, the camera performs millisecond-level environmental awareness and scene analysis. It goes beyond merely recognizing objects like "a person" or "the sky"—it comprehends context, such as "prioritizing facial clarity and light balance for a smiling face running on a beach during golden hour." It acts as a true interpreter of scenes, not just an identifier.





: Leveraging a multimodal large model, the camera performs millisecond-level environmental awareness and scene analysis. It goes beyond merely recognizing objects like "a person" or "the sky"—it comprehends context, such as "prioritizing facial clarity and light balance for a smiling face running on a beach during golden hour." It acts as a true interpreter of scenes, not just an identifier. In Post-Processing: The AI serves as a "pixel-level director," orchestrating the holistic optimization of image quality. Rather than applying isolated adjustments, it synergistically enhances color, skin tones, dynamic range, and detail based on a deep understanding of the scene's content, making every photo and video frame a multi-dimensionally, AI-reimagined creation.

Professional-Grade Features for Diverse Needs

The camera also excels in specialized areas:

ProSync Transmission Technology : The host unit and docking station connect via Dreame's proprietary ProSync, offering a monitoring display that is consistently clear, smooth, and stable—with no perceptible latency, lag, or disconnection. This technology provides 5–10 times the transmission distance and stability of conventional Bluetooth connections.





: The host unit and docking station connect via Dreame's proprietary ProSync, offering a monitoring display that is consistently clear, smooth, and stable—with no perceptible latency, lag, or disconnection. This technology provides 5–10 times the transmission distance and stability of conventional Bluetooth connections. Quick Touch Efficiency : A built-in Dynamic Screen-inspired interface supports fully customizable shortcuts, allowing users to swiftly adjust shooting and playback parameters for a streamlined workflow.





: A built-in Dynamic Screen-inspired interface supports fully customizable shortcuts, allowing users to swiftly adjust shooting and playback parameters for a streamlined workflow. Uninterrupted Power System : With a magnetically attached external battery dock, the system offers extended battery life—90 minutes standalone and 220 minutes combined. The connection ensures simultaneous stable data transfer and continuous power, effectively providing near-unlimited capacity for extended sessions.





: With a magnetically attached external battery dock, the system offers extended battery life—90 minutes standalone and 220 minutes combined. The connection ensures simultaneous stable data transfer and continuous power, effectively providing near-unlimited capacity for extended sessions. Professional Portrait Beautification: It enhances portrait rendering by improving skin translucency, sharpening facial features for a three-dimensional effect, and refining details with exceptional clarity.

At this CES, Dreame also unveiled its "Intelligent Imaging Ecosystem" for the first time. Launched alongside the 8K thumb-sized action camera were wearable devices such as AI Glasses and an AI Ring. Centered on "Seamless Collaboration + Ecosystem Interconnectivity," this trio redefines the very essence of "recording." It is no longer a one-way operation by an isolated device, but a natural "See-Control-Record" loop that revolves around the user.

Within this loop, each device plays an irreplaceable role:

The DREAME AI Ring acts as an invisible "control hub." With just a subtle gesture or touch from the wearer, it can wirelessly command the LEAPTIC Cube to start shooting, switch modes, or mark highlights, translating user intent directly into device action for truly intuitive, zero-barrier control.





Cube to start shooting, switch modes, or mark highlights, translating user intent directly into device action for truly intuitive, zero-barrier control. The DREAME AI Glasses serve as a discreet "display hub," projecting the LEAPTIC Cube's live viewfinder feed directly into the user's field of vision. This capability frees the user's hands and eliminates the need to look down at a screen while cycling, creating, or traveling, allowing full immersion in the experience.





Cube's live viewfinder feed directly into the user's field of vision. This capability frees the user's hands and eliminates the need to look down at a screen while cycling, creating, or traveling, allowing full immersion in the experience. At the ecosystem's core, the LEAPTIC Cube is the powerful "recording engine." It responds in real-time to commands from the ring and precisely captures the first-person perspective framed by the glasses, converting immersive experiences losslessly into high-quality video footage.

The three devices work in tight synergy through low-power data links and a unified AI hub, together forming a seamless and unobtrusive intelligent recording network. It makes every recording feel as natural as breathing.

Notably, this is just the beginning of Dreame's imaging ecosystem roadmap. The ecosystem will continue to expand, with new form factors like sports/health watches already in the pipeline to join this intelligent network.

The Dreame LEAPTIC Cube is not merely an incremental update but a transformative product that marries groundbreaking 8K resolution with practical AI intelligence in a tiny, robust package. It embodies Dreame's commitment to pushing technological boundaries and delivering exceptional user experiences. It's expected to enter the North American market in 2026, with estimated retail prices set at $439.99 for the 64GB Standard Set and $459.99 for the 128GB Standard Set.

CES 2026 Details

Date: January 6–9, 2026

Location: CES 2026 | Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth: 17726

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/ .

SOURCE LEAPTIC