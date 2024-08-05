New pocket hair dryer combines lightweight portability with industry-leading features such as a 110,000 RPM motor, foldable design, negative ion emission and intelligent temperature control

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , renowned for its pioneering approach to home appliances, proudly introduces the Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer, the latest addition to its sophisticated lineup of beauty essentials. Weighing just 0.66 lbs with a slim 1.97-inch body, the Pocket is a lightweight companion for effortless on-the-go styling. Features include unfrizz and curling nozzles, a powerful 110,000 RPM motor for quick drying, a matte metallic-textured design, negative ion technology, precise temperature control, and low-noise operation.

Dreame Makes High-Tech Beauty Portable With the New Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer

"As with all of our products and as part of our commitment to innovation, Dreame continues to elevate everyday experiences by delivering advanced technology that meets the demands of modern lifestyles," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "Our Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer offers unparalleled convenience and professional-grade performance, whether at home or on the go. We're proud to set a new benchmark in hair drying technology."

Designed for Anyone, Anywhere

Designed for versatility, the Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer caters to diverse user needs:

Travelers: Ideal for frequent travelers seeking a compact, lightweight dryer that fits effortlessly into any luggage, ensuring salon-quality results on the move.

Busy Professionals: Essential for professionals needing efficient styling tools that can be easily transported for use at the office or during travel, optimizing daily routines.

Health and Beauty Enthusiasts: Perfect for individuals prioritizing hair health, offering advanced features like negative ion technology for frizz reduction and precise temperature control.

Fitness Enthusiasts: Convenient for gym-goers looking to quickly dry and style their hair post-workout, maintaining freshness and vitality.

Cutting-Edge Features in a Compact Form

The Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer stands out with its blend of advanced technology and user-centric design:

Compact and Lightweight: Weighing just 0.66 lbs (300g) with a slim 1.97 in (50mm) profile and foldable body, it's exceptionally portable and easy to store.

Powerful Motor: Featuring a 110,000 RPM motor for swift and effective drying, even while on the move.

Versatile Styling Attachments: Includes defrizz and curling nozzles, multiple temperature and airflow settings, ensuring flexibility for various styling preferences.

Negative Ion Technology: Emits 300 million negative ions/cm³ to minimize frizz and retain hair moisture, promoting healthier-looking hair.

Intelligent Temperature Control: Equipped with NTC thermistor for precise temperature regulation and overheating protection, ensuring safe operation and professional results.

Customized Drying Modes: Offers Cold, Warm, Hot Air Modes, and an Instant Cold Air Mode for quick cooling bursts, alongside a Hot and Cold Cycling Mode for enhanced comfort.

Offers Cold, Warm, Hot Air Modes, and an Instant Cold Air Mode for quick cooling bursts, alongside a Hot and Cold Cycling Mode for enhanced comfort. Low Noise Operation: Incorporates a six-layer noise reduction system for quiet operation at under 60 dB, enhancing user comfort.

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer will launch in the US on August 5, available on both Amazon and Dreame's official website . Priced at $159.99, each purchase comes with a 2-year warranty and an in-box portable bag. From August 5 to August 31, an extra 24% off discount is applicable when using the code POCKETUS during checkout, reducing the final price to $121.59.

