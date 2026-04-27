Dreame NEXT North America Launch: Three Innovations Set to Shape the Future of the Smart Yard

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 27 to 30, 2026 (North America time), Dreame Technology will hold its Silicon Valley launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, USA. Dreame Roboticmower will unveil a new concept product – the All-in Center – alongside the flagship roboticmower A3 AWD PRO and an embodied intelligent robotic mower. This launch marks the official arrival of fully autonomous lawn care, showcasing Dreame's robust intelligent technology capabilities.

Three innovations take center stage, each setting a new direction for the industry.

First, the All-in Center. This multi-function base station enables full-chain autonomous operation, runs reliably in extreme outdoor conditions, and solves the maintenance headaches that have long plagued traditional equipment.

Second, the flagship A3 AWD PRO. This product is equipped with the OmniSense™ 3.0, which offers the industry's pure LiDAR + vision-based autonomous mapping solution. Additionally, it offers all-wheel-drive for steep slopes, precision obstacle avoidance, and reliable performance in complex yards.

Third, the APEX embodied intelligent yard robot. Equipped with a robotic arm, it expands beyond mowing into tasks like leaf sweeping, object tidying, and tool switching – evolving from a simple cutter into a full-fledged yard butler.

Dreame is the global leader in LiDAR-based robotic mower sales revenue.

Dreame robotic mowers got the Frost & Sullivan certification report No.1 in global Lidar sales revenue from November 2024 to October 2025. In March 2026, global sales revenue grew 255% year-over-year. Backed by heavy R&D investment, its technology ushers the intelligent mowing segment.

Dreame robotic mowers are already selling well in North America. Consumers can shop directly from Dreame's official website and experience the next generation of smart yard care for themselves.

Availability

The Dreame Robotic Mower A3 AWD Pro is now available on Dreame's official website in North America. Full product availability information available at: https://www.dreametech.com/products/a3-awd-pro-robot-lawn-mower

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com.

SOURCE DREAME