Dreame Robotic Vacuums Takes Center Stage: Showcasing Cutting-Edge Technology with a Game Day Commercial on NBC

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Robotic Vacuums announced its most significant global media moment to date with a multi-million dollar nationwide television commercial premiering during Game Day. This major milestone marks a key moment in Dreame Robotic Vacuums' efforts to bring next-gen robotic vacuum technology to households across North America and the globe.

The global showcase reflects Dreame Robotic Vacuums' relentless pursuit of innovation, echoing the spirit of sports where athletes push the limits of human performance in their quest for perfection. Just as athletes challenge their boundaries, Dreame Robotic Vacuums' technology breaks through traditional limits to achieve new heights in performance, efficiency, and design.

As the core product, the commercial showcases Dreame Robotic Vacuums' cutting-edge technology and innovative design with the X60 Max Ultra Complete—the thinnest robot vacuum at just 7.95 cm tall. Equipped with AI-Enhanced OmniSight™ navigation and 35,000Pa suction, it delivers precise cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas. Its dual flex arms and heated mopping system ensure thorough cleaning along edges and corners. By combining advanced robotics with exceptional performance, it offers unmatched convenience, making every cleaning session more efficient and effective.

A month before the commercial launch, Dreame Robotic Vacuums made a strong impact at CES 2026, where its X60 Ultra vacuum won 10 prestigious awards, becoming the exhibition's focal point and attracting significant global investment, particularly from Silicon Valley, which accelerated its expansion and technological rollout worldwide.

A week ago, Dreame Robotic Vacuums hosted The Age of Dreame Intelligence launch event in Silicon Valley's Stanford area, a global hub for innovation, where it announced securing the top market share in 30 countries by 2025, further solidifying its global dominance.

Dreame Robotic Vacuums has quickly emerged as a market leader, with a strong presence in Poland, Germany, and Switzerland, where its market share consistently exceeds 40%. Its expansion continues rapidly across North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and South America. Currently, Dreame operates in over 120 countries and regions, with more than 6,500 retail outlets worldwide.

SOURCE Dreame Technology