Dreame Technology Hosts NBA MVP and All-Star Derrick Rose at CES 2026 to Champion Smart Living and Intentional Living

Former MVP Shares Philosophy on Performance, Recovery and Creating Space for What Matters at Exclusive Event

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a leader in smart home innovation, hosted an exclusive fan engagement event at CES 2026 featuring former NBA All-Star and MVP Derrick Rose. The event, which took place on January 7, 2026, at the Dreame Technology booth, #17726 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), explored the intersection of high performance, intentional living, and smart home technology.

Derrick Rose, former NBA MVP and three-time All-Star, at Dreame's CES 2026 booth, discussing smart living and how optimizing daily routines creates space for recovery, mental clarity, and what truly matters. Derrick Rose, former NBA MVP and three-time All-Star, at Dreame's CES 2026 booth, discussing smart living and how optimizing daily routines creates space for recovery, mental clarity, and what truly matters. Derrick Rose, former NBA MVP and three-time All-Star, at Dreame's CES 2026 booth, discussing smart living and how optimizing daily routines creates space for recovery, mental clarity, and what truly matters.

During the interactive session, Rose discussed his approach to smart living, both on and off the court, and how optimizing daily routines creates space for recovery, mental clarity, and what truly matters. The event featured candid conversations about Rose's lifestyle preferences, product demonstrations, and hands-on experiences with Dreame's breakthrough smart home technologies.

"Smart living isn't about having more, it's about simplifying so you can focus on what's important," said Derrick Rose. "Whether it's recovery after a game or creating time for family, the small things you optimize each day add up. That's what I see in Dreame's approach: technology that works hard behind the scenes so you can keep your focus where it needs to be."

The event included interactive product demonstrations featuring Dreame's robot vacuum technology, wet-dry vacuums, and personal care innovations. Attendees participated in timed cleaning challenges, basketball-inspired activities, and creative demonstrations that showcased how Dreame's technologies reduce daily friction and create mental space.

"Derrick Rose embodies the modern approach to performance: intentional, efficient, and focused on sustainable excellence," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "His philosophy mirrors our vision that breakthrough technology should work seamlessly in the background, handling life's daily tasks so people can dedicate their energy to relationships, personal growth and beyond."

The event highlighted Dreame's commitment to redefining smart living beyond convenience. By automating time-consuming cleaning tasks, Dreame's whole-home ecosystem enables users to reclaim hours in their day, reduce household stress, and focus on personal well-being—whether that means physical recovery, creative pursuits, or quality time with loved ones.

Media and industry professionals are invited to visit Dreame and experience its technology and complete smart home ecosystem first-hand at Booth #17726, LVCC, and Booth #52323, Venetian Expo, throughout CES 2026.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/ .

SOURCE Dreame Technology