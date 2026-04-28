Dreame Technology Launches the L60 Series, Led by the Flagship L60 Pro Ultra

New lineup brings industry-leading intelligence and full-home automation to a new generation of robot vacuums

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home innovation, today announced the L60 Series, a new lineup of four robot vacuums engineered for the full range of modern home environments. Built on a shared foundation of premium cleaning performance, intelligent navigation, and hands-free automation, the L60 Series is designed to meet the needs of every kind of household, from compact apartments to multi-story homes, and from single-surface layouts to complex mixed-flooring environments.

"The L60 Series represents exactly what Dreame stands for: powerful, intelligent cleaning that adapts to how people actually live," said Ana Wang, CEO of Dreame Technology North America. "Whether you have a multi-story home, pets, mixed flooring, or low furniture, there's an L60 built for your needs. Every model in the lineup delivers the core cleaning experience our customers expect from Dreame."

Meet the L60 Series

The L60 Series is built around four distinct models, each tailored to a different home profile and cleaning priority:

L60 Pro Ultra — The Ultimate All-in-One. The flagship vacuum is purpose-built for large floor plans, multi-surface transitions, and complex terrain. Features the 3.46-inch ProLeap™ System, 35,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, Dual Omni-Scrub Mopping with Hot Water, and an industry-leading 6,400mAh PowerCore™ Battery.

The Ultimate All-in-One. The flagship vacuum is purpose-built for large floor plans, multi-surface transitions, and complex terrain. Features the 3.46-inch ProLeap™ System, 35,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, Dual Omni-Scrub Mopping with Hot Water, and an industry-leading 6,400mAh PowerCore™ Battery. L60 Ultra — Precision Whole-Home Coverage. A balanced high-performer built around Dreame's latest 2026 sensor technology and a 3.23in (82mm) ultra-thin design for precise navigation in low-light spaces and flawless cleaning under low-profile furniture. Includes AI-Enhanced 3D ToF Vision, 35,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush 2.0, SmartDirt™ Detection, Pet-Friendly Care 5.0, and Matter, Apple Watch, and Home Screen Shortcut support.

Precision Whole-Home Coverage. A balanced high-performer built around Dreame's latest 2026 sensor technology and a 3.23in (82mm) ultra-thin design for precise navigation in low-light spaces and flawless cleaning under low-profile furniture. Includes AI-Enhanced 3D ToF Vision, 35,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush 2.0, SmartDirt™ Detection, Pet-Friendly Care 5.0, and Matter, Apple Watch, and Home Screen Shortcut support. L60 Ultra PE (Performance Edition) — The Intelligent Step-Up. An upgraded everyday performer for homes that need an extra boost on hair pickup, with 30,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, the HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush, 3DAdapt™ Obstacle Avoidance, and Smart Pathfinder Technology with 220 object type recognition.

The Intelligent Step-Up. An upgraded everyday performer for homes that need an extra boost on hair pickup, with 30,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, the HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush, 3DAdapt™ Obstacle Avoidance, and Smart Pathfinder Technology with 220 object type recognition. L60 Ultra FE (Fine Edition) — The Essential Automated Choice. An entry-level powerhouse delivering the core promise of maintenance-free floor care, with 30,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, TriCut Brush 3.0, Dual Flex Arm Technology, and the full PowerDock™ automation experience.

A Shared Foundation of Premium Performance

Every model in the L60 Series shares a core set of capabilities that set a new baseline for modern robot vacuums, including:

212°F (100°C) ThermoHub™ Mop Self-Cleaning for hygienically clean mop pads after every cycle

for hygienically clean mop pads after every cycle 30,000–35,000Pa Vormax™ Suction across the lineup for powerful pickup on every surface

across the lineup for powerful pickup on every surface Dual Flex Arm Technology for adaptive side-brush and mop coverage in corners and along edges

for adaptive side-brush and mop coverage in corners and along edges Mop Lifting for seamless transitions between hard floors and carpet

for seamless transitions between hard floors and carpet Automatic Solution Dispensing for consistent cleaning chemistry without manual refills

for consistent cleaning chemistry without manual refills The 8-in-1 PowerDock™ base station, which handles auto-empty, mop washing, hot-air drying, and solution management for truly hands-free operation

L60 Pro Ultra: The Flagship Experience, Redefined for Complex Homes

Leading the lineup is the L60 Pro Ultra, featuring select top-tier specifications optimized for large-scale layouts and complex terrains. It pairs the series' most capable hardware with Dreame's most advanced intelligence to deliver a seamless, one-stop cleaning experience that effortlessly tackles stubborn stains across expansive and complex home layouts.

At the heart of the Pro Ultra's navigation advantage is the 3.46-inch ProLeap™ System, the lineup's most capable obstacle-crossing system, paired with VersaLift Navigation for cleaning under low-clearance furniture. It is equipped with dual-laser 3D structured light, an AI RGB camera, and LED illumination, enabling it to recognize over 280 types of obstacles — for precise, real-time avoidance in any lighting condition.

The Pro Ultra delivers 35,000Pa Vormax™ Suction alongside the HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush, together extracting embedded debris, pet hair, and fine particles from every floor type without tangles or jams. Its Dual Omni-Scrub Mopping with Hot Water system pairs rotating mop pads with a Thermal Mop Pad and ThermoHub™ 212°F (100°C) Mop Self-Cleaning, while the AceClean™ DryBoard minimizes residue — eliminating grease, bacteria, and moisture that cold-water systems simply can't address. An industry-leading 6,400mAh PowerCore™ Battery provides whole-home coverage on a single charge.

The Pro Ultra's OmniDirt™ Detection Technology identifies high-soil areas and automatically triggers Mop Rewashing and Floor Remopping for a truly thorough result. Pet-Friendly Care 4.0 adds pet-aware detection and navigation, while Upgraded Intelligent Carpet Cleaning optimizes suction and mop behavior for mixed-flooring homes. Direct Voice Control and app control round out the experience for effortless day-to-day use.

Pricing and Availability

The Dreame L60 Series is available now through the Dreame website and Amazon (L60 Pro Ultra, L60 Ultra, L60 Ultra PE, L60 Ultra FE), with launch-offer pricing through the official website. Customers who purchase on dreametech.com receive a free accessory kit with their order.

L60 Pro Ultra — MSRP $1,399.99 | Launch Offer $1,259.99

MSRP $1,399.99 | Launch Offer $1,259.99 L60 Ultra — MSRP $1,299.99 | Launch Offer $1,169.99

MSRP $1,299.99 | Launch Offer $1,169.99 L60 Ultra PE — MSRP $1,099.99 | Launch Offer $879.99

MSRP $1,099.99 | Launch Offer $879.99 L60 Ultra FE — MSRP $999.99 | Launch Offer $749.99

For more information about the L60 Series, visit dreametech.com/pages/l60-series-robot-vacuum.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology