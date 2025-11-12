Dreame Technology Named as CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree for Three Products

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology today announced that three of its products have been named CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honorees: the H15 Pro Heat Wet Dry Vacuum, Aqua10 Ultra Roller Robot Vacuum, and Furcatch Air Purifier FP10. The CES Innovation Awards® 2026 program received a record number of submissions — over 3,600. The announcement comes ahead of CES® 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, happening Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV.

The world-renowned CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 tech product categories. Those with the highest score in each category receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions.

H15 Pro Heat Wet Dry Vacuum is an all-in-one wet-dry vacuum that sweeps, mops, and vacuums. As the first cordless model with an AI-powered robotic arm and steam mop function, it deeply cleans and sterilizes floors with 185°F hot water and features a 212°F self-cleaning system for a thorough, intelligent clean.

Aqua10 Ultra Roller Robot Vacuum combines intelligent navigation with roller brush technology for efficient autonomous cleaning. The robot vacuum integrates advanced obstacle avoidance and automated maintenance features for hands-free home care.

Furcatch Air Purifier FP10 is engineered for pet-owning households, effectively tackling stubborn hair, lingering odors, and allergen buildup. Its 360° motion roller filter and sealed antibacterial dust box ensure eco-friendly cleaning, while its furniture-grade design complements modern living spaces.

"Being a CES Innovation Awards honoree truly validates Dreame's commitment to developing technology that solves real-world challenges for consumers across the globe," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "Each of these products represents our dedication to innovation across multiple categories of home care, from floor cleaning to air quality management."

The CES Innovation Awards class of 2026 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation . More will be revealed in January ahead of CES 2026 – where innovators show up. During the show, don't miss the CES Innovation Awards Showcase on-site at the Venetian Expo to view some of the winning products.

