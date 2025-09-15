Dreame Technology Revolutionizes Home Cleaning with the Aqua10 Ultra Roller -- the World's First AquaRoll™ Mopping Robot Vacuum

Real-Time Fresh Water Mopping and Exclusive AutoSeal™ Roller Guard Technology Solve the Industry's "Dirty Water Problem" While Delivering Seamless Mixed-Flooring Cleaning

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a smart home appliance company renowned for its ecosystem of innovative solutions, today introduced the Aqua10 Ultra Roller, the world's first robot vacuum to combine real-time fresh water mopping with automatic carpet protection technology.

Dreame Technology Aqua10 Ultra Roller

The Aqua10 Ultra Roller also uniquely serves the 73% of households with mixed flooring who need effective wet cleaning without carpet damage. With traditional robot vacuum systems, existing fresh water mopping systems cannot transition safely to carpeted areas, leaving homeowners with incomplete cleaning solutions.

"The Aqua10 Ultra Roller revolutionizes home cleaning with its advanced mopping system that delivers genuinely deep-clean results, far surpassing the surface-level cleaning of traditional robot mops," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "The mopping vacuum's all-new technology with AutoSeal™, FluffRoll™ and more, delivers continuous fresh water while being the only system that can seamlessly clean mixed flooring. Whether you're dealing with spilled juice in the kitchen or need to transition from hardwood to carpet, it's designed for how people actually live."

Revolutionary AquaRoll™ Mopping: The End of Dirty Water Cleaning

The Aqua10 Ultra Roller's AquaRoll™ Mopping technology represents a foundational shift in robot vacuum cleaning through its innovative 4-step fresh water system:

Real-Time Fresh Water Delivery: 12-nozzle spray technology precisely adjusts water flow, keeping the roller mop consistently damp with clean water throughout the cleaning cycle

12-nozzle spray technology precisely adjusts water flow, keeping the roller mop consistently damp with clean water throughout the cleaning cycle Intelligent Pressure Control: Variable high-speed roller rotation delivers thorough deep cleaning on all hard surfaces

Variable high-speed roller rotation delivers thorough deep cleaning on all hard surfaces Continuous Dirt Collection: Advanced scraper system immediately removes dirty water, preventing backflow and secondary contamination

Advanced scraper system immediately removes dirty water, preventing backflow and secondary contamination Self-Refreshing Cycle: High-pressure pump continuously exchanges dirty water for fresh, ensuring every pass uses clean water. Then, FluffRoll™ technology keeps the roller constantly clean via a counter-rotating fluffy roller module, enhancing cleaning performance when the roller is refreshing

This system eliminates the fundamental problem of traditional robot vacuums that spread dirty water, grease, and contaminants across floors while appearing to clean them.

Exclusive Mixed-Flooring Mastery

In addition, the Aqua10 Ultra Roller stands alone as the only robot vacuum combining fresh water mopping with intelligent carpet protection. Carpet protection is one of the biggest challenges for wet mops, and that's exactly the issue the AutoSeal™ Roller Guard solves. It's a first-of-its-kind feature that automatically seals when detecting carpets to prevent any water from dripping and causing dampness and odors. This way, carpets stay fully protected while hard floors get a deep clean. Then the FluffRoll™ technology and 100°C (212°F) ThermoHub™ self-cleaning ensure optimal roller performance and grease removal, which is impossible with cold water systems.

After cleaning, the washboard's PTC system temperature automatically drops to a safe level before the robot leaves the base station, ensuring the base station doesn't cause injury to children and pets, as the mop pad only leaves the washboard after the PTC system returns to a safe temperature.

The vacuum's dual-solution compartment also contains two solutions: a pet odor solution and a floor cleaning solution. This gets rid of single cleaning modes as the Dual-solution Compartment meets a broader range of cleaning needs.

Complete Whole-Home Intelligence

Beyond revolutionary mopping, the Aqua10 Ultra Roller delivers comprehensive cleaning through 30,000Pa Vormax™ suction, HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush, and advanced navigation, including the ability to cross obstacles up to 8cm (3.14in) and retractable sensors for under-furniture cleaning. Smart home integration includes Pet Care 4.0 monitoring, Matter Protocol support, and comprehensive voice control with 40+ offline commands.

Additionally, it features NVIDIA-powered obstacle intelligence via RL training. Similar to how human eyes perceive the environment, these two HD AI cameras capture depth info and form 3D details, easily avoiding over 240 objects with a precision level down to 1mm (0.039in). This allows the vacuum to avoid wandering pets, shifted bowls/toys, dropped toys, surprise clutter, and maneuver through dense furniture/objects.

The All-in-One PowerDock provides up to 100 days of hands-free operation with auto-empty, 70°C hot air drying and solution refilling.

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller is now available in both the U.S. and Canadian markets through Dreame's official website and Amazon . The Aqua10 Ultra Roller is priced at $1599.99 USD, while the standard Aqua10 Roller is available for $1399.99 USD. Both models feature the revolutionary AquaRoll™ fresh water mopping system and AutoSeal™ roller guard technology, with the Ultra model including additional premium features and enhanced automation capabilities. From September 15 to 21, U.S. consumers can enjoy 20% off on both Dreame's website and Amazon to celebrate the launch.

To learn more about Dreame Technology and the revolutionary Aqua10 Ultra Roller, please visit www.dreametech.com .

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, please visit www.dreametech.com .

SOURCE Dreame Technology