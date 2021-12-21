Dreame Technology Shares Time-Saving Cleaning Tips and Special Offers for the Holiday Season Gifting Shoppers with More Quality “Me Time”.

When using vacuum cleaners or robot vacuums with no multi-surface function, any carpets on the floor should always be given a good shake before proceeding with vacuuming.

Using a microfiber cloth will also help avoid water stains and fiber residue from appearing after the cleaning is done.

The order of cleaning is important and should not be ignored; it often follows a top-down process. For example, bedding should be cleaned before the floor, and laundry should be completed before any vacuuming begins.

Before vacuuming, Dreame recommends that users remove any small objects that may be lying on the ground, to ensure there are no obstacles for the vacuum and no resulting dead corners.

Vacuum cleaners should also be used on stairs so that all surfaces are addressed.

Last but not least, cleaning tools, including vacuum equipment, should always be kept clean.

Efficient and effective cleaning wins shoppers more quality "me time" with hustle free experience. This holiday season, Dreame is offering shoppers a 20% discount to all its cleaning products including three featured models: the D9, the T10, and the W10. These three vacuum models provide the following cutting-edge features:

D9: Advanced LiDAR technology and the powerful SLAM algorithm combine in this smart and powerful device, enabling it to map the environment and plan the most effective cleaning path.

T10: The V-shaped brush is suitable for multiple floor types, including carpets. Five brushes are also provided for different cleaning scenarios.

W10: Vacuuming and mopping is integrated, while the automatic mop-cleaning and drying system ensure the mop is always clean and fresh.

These special holiday promotions can be found on Dreame's website. Shoppers are welcome to explore the offers, so that they can save time on cleaning and enjoy greater relaxation and holiday cheer.

