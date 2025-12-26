Dreame Technology Spreads Holiday Cheer with Donation of 60 Air Purifiers to Save the Children

60 Air Purifiers Donated to Save the Children as a Gift to Improve Children's Respiratory Health

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the Christmas season, global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, Dreame Technology, today announced a donation of 60 flagship Dreame Airpursue PM10 air purifiers to global humanitarian organization Save the Children. These units will benefit child-focused programs in California, helping improve learning environments so kids breathe cleaner and safer air in school and at home, starting from a joyful holiday.

Indoor air quality is a growing concern, particularly for kids, who are more susceptible to respiratory problems due to prolonged exposure to airborne pollutants. Studies cited from the American Lung Association have shown that children are 2-5 times more likely to suffer from asthma and other respiratory diseases in environments with poor air quality. Responding to this challenge, Dreame Technology's donation aims to help improve children's indoor environments and reduce these risks while at school.

Dreame Airpursue PM10 is built with family health in mind, tackling the most common indoor air-quality problems using several groundbreaking technologies that are genuine world-firsts. Its intelligent dual-airflow system delivers up to 400 CADR for clean air and a 10-meter Forward Airflow, quickly distributing filtered air throughout larger spaces like classrooms, playrooms, and activity areas. In everyday use, it can fully refresh the air in rooms as large as 100 m² within 15s, significantly lowering exposure to harmful airborne pollutants.

The air purifier also features a pioneering AI-powered tracking technology with automotive-grade millimeter-wave radar, which detects movement within a 5-meter range and 120° field of view. A built-in seven-in-one multi-sense sensor suite constantly monitors PM2.5, PM10, PM1, formaldehyde, TVOCs, temperature, and humidity, enabling the unit to adjust purification in real time. A responsive and balanced purification across the entire room is especially gentle on children, who are far more sensitive to chemicals, fine particles, and allergens—helping reduce the risk of allergies, asthma, and other health issues caused by poor indoor air quality.

"At Dreame Technology, we echo Save the Children's belief that every child deserves a healthy start in life," said Yu Hao, Founder and CEO of Dreame Technology. "Clean air is a critical component of this vision, which is why we are proud to partner with Save the Children. Our hope is that this donation will help improve the environments where children live, learn, and play—making it easier for them to stay healthy and thrive."

Through this collaboration, Save the Children US will help enhance indoor air quality for children in underserved communities. For instance, this donation will support a local school district and a local organization serving Native communities in California's Central Valley.

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology integrates "technology for good" into its corporate-responsibility efforts, combining innovation with public-benefit partnerships to serve families and communities globally. This initiative reflects Dreame's commitment to the North American market and to local collaboration with schools and community organizations. Looking ahead, Dreame will continue to support youth health through projects that bring cutting-edge technology to more classrooms, clinics, and community spaces.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

For more information, please visit www.dreametech.com and its Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/dreame.usa/.

About Save the Children:

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since more than 100 years ago, it has been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world, Save the Children gives kids a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm— doing whatever it takes for children, every day and in times of crisis, and transforming the future we share. Their results, financial statements, and charity ratings reaffirm that Save the Children is a charity you can trust. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Dreame Technology