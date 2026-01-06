Dreame Technology to Unveil Its Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem of Breakthrough Technologies at CES 2026 with "All Dreams in One Dreame" Vision

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a leader in smart home cleaning innovation, showcased its latest innovations at the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at its "All Dreams in One Dreame" launch event on January 6th. At the event, the company unveiled a comprehensive lineup of advanced products, including robot vacuums, wet dry vacuums, personal care devices, air purifiers, and large home appliances — demonstrating a whole-home smart ecosystem of breakthrough technologies that redefine how people experience their homes and live their daily lives.

Dreame invited media and industry professionals to experience its "All Dreams in One Dreame" ecosystem at the official CES 2026 Launch Event on January 6, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Booth #17726 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The event featured keynote presentations from Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America, and product category leaders, who unveiled the company's latest innovations.

Following the presentations, attendees will participate in hands-on product demonstrations, experiencing firsthand the breakthrough technologies that define Dreame's 2026 lineup. Private media briefings and product demonstrations are available by appointment throughout CES 2026.

"CES 2026 marks a defining moment for Dreame as we bring our 'All Dreams in One Dreame' vision to life," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "From the X60 Max Ultra Complete's revolutionary ultra-thin design and industry-leading performance, to AI-powered personal care that adapts to you, to intelligent kitchen solutions that transform daily routines, we're redefining what's possible when innovation spans every corner of your home."

Industry-First Robot Vacuum Innovations

Dreame's CES 2026 showcase centers on genuine breakthroughs in robot vacuum technology, addressing real consumer pain points and, once again, redefining the category.

The X60 Max Ultra Complete solves the low-clearance challenge with the industry's thinnest design at just 7.95cm (3.13 in). The retractable optical sensor accesses spaces under furniture that traditional robot vacuums cannot reach, while the AI-Enhanced OmniSight™ System delivers 200% faster navigation. With 35,000Pa Vormax™ suction and the industry-first 212°F (100°C) ThermoHub™ mop self-cleaning system, it sets new standards for comprehensive autonomous cleaning.

The Cyber10 Ultra introduces autonomous tool-utility technology with a multi-axis robotic arm that picks up items up to 1.1 lbs (500g) and moves them from the cleaning path. The base station stores specialized tools that the robotic arm autonomously selects and swaps for specific tasks—corner brushes for baseboards, crevice cleaners for tight spaces, and specialized attachments for hard-to-reach areas. Powered by the Astro Vision AI system with Triite sensors, it delivers human-like versatility with robotic precision.

The Matrix 10 Ultra features multi-mop switching technology with three different mop pad types that automatically change based on room and floor surface: thermal mop pads for living rooms, nylon bristle pads for kitchen grease, and sponge pads for bathroom moisture. The system simultaneously dries all three mop sets with a dual air duct design.

The Cyber X concept showcases Dreame's vision for multi-floor cleaning. The Bionic QuadTrack™ chassis transports standard Dreame robot vacuums up and down stairs, climbing steps up to 25cm (9.8 in) high. Smart 3DAdapt Vision maps stairs in real-time, while triple braking protection ensures safety across various surfaces.

A Comprehensive Electronics Ecosystem

Dreame's innovation leadership extends across its CES 2026 lineup, bringing additional breakthrough technologies to its smart home categories, including wet dry vacuums, personal care, large appliances, kitchen solutions, and connected home products. The H15 Pro Heat wet dry vacuum features AI-powered technology with an AI Robotic Arm and 185°F hot water power. Dreame will also introduce the all-new Aero Series, combining sleek aesthetics with powerful cleaning in lightweight designs.

In personal care, the Nexus High-Speed Hair Dryer features dual sensors to protect hair with a 150,000 RPM brushless motor and comprehensive hair data profiling. The lineup includes the Miracle Pro AI-powered hair dryer, P20 AI Scalp Care Portable Hair Dryer, Aero Straight Pro 2-in-1 air straightener, and AirStyle Pro HI with 8-in-1 styling versatility.

Large home appliances include the FizzFresh™ Refrigerator with instant sparkling water, AI Dual Inverter L9 Washer-Dryer Set with 40% improved energy efficiency, X-Wind air conditioner with dual robotic arm technology, and Dreame Aura Mini LED 4K TV lineup featuring IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision Atmos support.

The global debut of Dreame's VillaSmart Kitchen Series includes professional-grade ranges, wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, and range hoods, alongside the S1 3-in-1 Water Purifier and Ecceluxe™ Fully Automatic Espresso Machine series.

Smart home solutions feature the NAVO Smart Lock A10, NAVO Elite 1 OutCam with 24/7 monitoring, and Smart Floor Lamp. For outdoor living, the Roboticmower A3 AWD Pro Series tackles slopes up to 80% with EdgeMaster™ 2.0 technology, while the Z2 Ultra Robotic Pool Cleaner features 3D laser mapping and 7-in-1 surface cleaning.

Expanding into personal consumer electronics, the LEAPTIC CUBE action camera features 8K/30fps video with GyroSteady AI stabilization, while the Pocket AI Photo Printer delivers lab-quality prints with AR capabilities. In a global premiere, Dreame will showcase AI Smart Wearables, including an ultra-thin AI Smart Ring, AI Glasses, and AI Smart Watch.

Experience Dreame's complete ecosystem at Booth #17726, LVCC, throughout CES 2026 (January 6-9, 2026).

