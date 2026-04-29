SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home appliances and health technology, today held its "DREAME NEXT" themed launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Dreame stated that this launch event aims to redefine the next generation of lifestyle, serving as the prologue to the next decade of Dreame Technology's long-term development from a global perspective.

Dreame Technology's "DREAME NEXT" Smart Wearables: Smart Ring Comes Under the Spotlight

Among the new products, the Dreame Ring series stood out as one of the highlights of the event.

In terms of product design, the Dreame Ring achieves a breakthrough in wearing experience. It features an aviation-grade titanium alloy outer ring and a hypoallergenic epoxy resin inner ring, ensuring durability and texture while greatly enhancing skin-friendly comfort. With a thickness of just 2.5 millimeters and a weight as low as 2.6 grams, the ring delivers an almost "unnoticeable" wearing experience.

This design effectively solves the common problem of traditional smart wearables being abandoned due to discomfort, allowing users to wear the ring all day – including while sleeping – so that health observation and smart reminders become seamlessly integrated into daily life.

Three Product Lines: Deep Integration of Function and Aesthetics

The Dreame Ring series announced today includes three core products:

The first product is the Dreame AI Smart Ring. It features an ultra-compact world-leading vibration motor, pioneering refined fingertip haptic feedback technology, and integrates multiple sensors within an industry-leading ultra-thin design of just 2.5 millimeters. It provides vibrating alerts for various reminders, such as prolonged sitting, hydration, medication, and other notifications.

The second is the Dreame AI NFC Smart Ring, which serves as an "ecosystem key" by integrating access cards, keys, and digital passes for seamless connectivity.

The third is the Dreame Glow Ring, which continuously monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, body temperature, respiratory rate, and sleep structure around the clock, providing efficient sleep analysis, activity tracking, and health risk assessment.

High-Luxury Jewelry System: From Everyday Wear to Heirloom Collection

In terms of product positioning, Dreame plans to introduce high-luxury jewelry materials into its ring lineup, featuring 18K gold (yellow, white, and rose gold) and Pt950 platinum, paired with natural diamonds and precious gemstones such as sapphires, rubies, and emeralds, with support for personalized customization. The craftsmanship includes hollow carving, compound stone setting, and traditional hand-engraving techniques, with each piece finished by hand-polishing.

Dreame stated that the future direction of wearable devices is not to emphasize the presence of technology, but to allow technology to serve users invisibly. The AI high-luxury smart ring is the embodiment of this trend – it is no longer a device that needs to be "used," but an intelligent presence that accompanies users over the long term.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology