Dreame to Host DREAME NEXT Launch Event in San Francisco, Unveiling Next Decade of Tech

Four-Day Silicon Valley Showcase Spanning Smart Mobility, Home, and Personal Devices with Multiple Global-First Innovative Products Debuting and Global Thought Leaders to Shape the Blueprint for an Intelligent Future

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREAME NEXT, the most ambitious international event to date by Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, will take place from April 27 to 30, 2026, in San Francisco. This four-day event marks the company's first multi-day international showcase, built around its core technology and spanning the fields of smart mobility, smart home appliances, personal devices, and premium personal care.

DREAME NEXT

DREAME NEXT is organized around five themed segments: Drive Next for smart mobility, Living Next for smart home appliances, Connect Next for personal devices, Self Next for premium personal care, and Humanity Next for the future of human technology. During the event, each segment will feature global product debuts and ecosystem announcements, as well as forums examining how AI is reshaping productivity, industry, and daily life.

"DREAME NEXT is not only a product launch. It marks the opening chapter of Dreame's next decade of innovation," said Chang Xinwei, Global President of Dreame Technology. "Built on our work in high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms, DREAME NEXT is about showing the world what intelligent living looks like when core technology and user experience come together."

Event highlights span all five segments of DREAME NEXT:

Drive Next will feature the global debut of Dreame's Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition, a rocket-powered vehicle, built with a 2160-line LiDAR system and advanced autonomous driving technology. Sebastian Thrun, widely regarded as the father of modern autonomous vehicles, will attend the launch.

will feature the global debut of Dreame's Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition, a rocket-powered vehicle, built with a 2160-line LiDAR system and advanced autonomous driving technology. Sebastian Thrun, widely regarded as the father of modern autonomous vehicles, will attend the launch. Living Next will present more than 20 smart home products and dozens of industry-first technologies, including air conditioners, washing machines, and kitchen appliances built on Dreame's technology.

will present more than 20 smart home products and dozens of industry-first technologies, including air conditioners, washing machines, and kitchen appliances built on Dreame's technology. Connect Next will introduce modular AI smartphones, with a high-profile mystery figure joining as a keynote guest.

will introduce modular AI smartphones, with a high-profile mystery figure joining as a keynote guest. Self Next will debut a new lineup of high-end personal care products.

will debut a new lineup of high-end personal care products. Humanity Next will convene a scientists' forum exploring the next decade of human technology, examining the intersection of technological innovation, industrial transformation, and the future of civilization. The Yu Hao Foundation will also unveil three new initiatives during the session.

DREAME NEXT will also host a series of forums with leading figures in global technology, exploring where technology is headed over the next ten years.

Dreame Technology has made R&D central to its operations, with research spending exceeding seven percent of revenue and research personnel making up more than 70 percent of the company. As of the end of 2025, Dreame had filed over 10,000 patents globally across high-speed motors, multimodal AI perception, and bionic robotics. This investment has translated into strong global performance; Dreame's robot vacuums rank first in 30 markets, and the company's North American revenue grew 189 percent year-on-year in 2025, with offline retail accounting for more than 20 percent of sales. Today, Dreame's products serve more than 42 million households across 120 countries and regions, supported by a network of over 6,500 offline stores.

At the core of the company's strategy is a simple principle: every product is a different expression of the same underlying engineering. The same core capabilities, from high-speed digital motors to real-time perception AI, are continuously refined and applied across product categories. The engineering that pushes a high-speed digital motor to 200,000 RPM also enables breakthroughs in automotive powertrains and precision motion systems.

The next-generation tech launch saga is counting down in 5 days, where tech dreamers and lovers are welcomed to join the event in San Francisco from April 27 to 30.

Please stay tuned for the latest updates from the event by its official website or the social accounts on X: @DreameGlobal, Facebook: Dreame Tech, and Instagram: @dreame_tech.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology brand built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions with over 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households globally. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

SOURCE Dreame Technology