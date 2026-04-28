Dreame TV Shines at DREAME NEXT with Advanced Display and Audio Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INNIX, Dreame Technology's premium home entertainment brand, presented its latest high-end television and home cinema product portfolio at a press conference held at the Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco on April 28th. Focusing on enhancing the user experience, Dreame TV presented a diverse range of display innovations, including TVs, breakthrough display and audio innovations, highlighting its leading position in the industry. This strategic launch represents a significant milestone in INNIX's North American market expansion and underscores the brand's commitment to advancing home entertainment through differentiated, in-house developed technologies.

INNIX RGB Mini LED Transforming TV R8000F

Global-first Dynamic Sound Engine: INNIX RGB Mini LED Transforming TV R8000F

The INNIX Aura Mini LED R8000 series, a flagship representation of Dreame's high-quality TV technology, quickly became a highlight of the event. The INNIX Aura Mini LED R8000 series introduces the world's first Dynamic Sound Engine—a proprietary audio architecture that dynamically synchronizes acoustic output with mechanical display transformations. This integration enables real-time adaptation of the soundstage in response to changes in screen form factor and orientation.

R8000F is the world's first TV featuring a motion-adaptive 6.2.2 channel dynamic sound engine. Powered by the flagship Dreamind Master AI processor, it delivers millisecond-level real-time optimization of both sound and image—bringing every moment to a professional cinema-grade standard. On the display side, R8000F adopts next-generation RGB-Mini LED technology with direct red, green, and blue backlighting. By controlling color at the light source, it achieves exceptional color purity and expression—featuring 100% BT.2020 ultra-wide gamut and ΔE < 0.7 ultra-high color accuracy.

S100 — Black Crystal True Color Screen+A Soundbar Within, Achieving the Premium Atmosphere Maestro

As expectations for home entertainment continue to rise, users want to see more authentic detail, hear purer sound, and enjoy a simpler, all-in-one design. The S100 was created to meet these needs.

The S100 features Aura Mini LED backlight with full-array local dimming, delivering precise light control and deep blacks. With QLED+ technology producing over 1.07 billion colors, every detail is sharp and every shade true to life. Powered by the custom Dreamind Pro AI Processor, 2K content is intelligently upscaled close to 4K, with adaptive color and clarity tuning for natural, vivid frames. Furthermore, S100 features a Black Crystal True Color Screen, delivering an ultra-low 1.8% reflection, AG25 anti-glare, a stunning 20,000:1 contrast, hyper-realistic colors, and a consistent 178° wide viewing angle without color shift. This effectively eliminates glare even under bright environmental conditions.

At the same time, the S100 integrates a full soundbar into its body, this innovation delivers 4.1.2ch Master Sound System performance with 11 sound units and 70W peak power—far surpassing typical 40W outputs—creating 270° physical sound coverage. Consumers receive both a flagship TV and premium soundbar in one elegant package.

The S100 is not just a TV. It is an "Atmosphere Maestro" — seamlessly fusing sight and sound to deliver a truly cinematic immersive experience at home.

Available in more than 120 countries via over 6,500 retail outlets and flagship stores, Dreame TV seizes this press conference opportunity to position itself as a technological innovator in the global entertainment sphere. It offers high-quality, intelligent designs that revolutionize daily viewing experiences through cutting-edge proprietary technologies.

SOURCE Dreame Technology