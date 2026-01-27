Dreame Unveils "Beyond Smart" Home Ecosystem in Silicon Valley, Showcasing a Future of Robotic Autonomy and AI-Powered Living

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, today launched its visionary 2026 home appliance lineup at the "Beyond Smart" event in the heart of Silicon Valley. The event marked the North American debut of multiple world-first technologies, signaling Dreame's strategic expansion and its commitment to redefining the intelligent home through embodied AI, robotic precision, and seamlessly integrated ecosystems.

The Dawn of Laundry Autonomy: The Embodied AI Laundry Care Robot

Dreame Beyond Smart Home Appliance

Leading the innovation charge is Dreame's Embodied AI Laundry Care Robot, a CES 2026 "Best of" award winner that represents a paradigm shift from automation to true autonomy. This mobile robot, equipped with a self-developed AI multimodal sensing system and a high-precision bionic robotic arm, perceives its environment, identifies fabrics and stains, and independently executes the entire laundry cycle—from smart sorting and collecting to washing and drying. It learns household habits to provide a genuinely personalized, hands-free experience. This robot is complemented by the L9 AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set, which features AI Full-Wash and Dry Control, the dynamic circulating spray technology that delivers A-40% energy efficiency, a dual-inverter heat pump dryer for fast, efficient drying, and FreshLoop Plasma Fresh Air Circulation to keep forgotten laundry fresh for up to 12 hours.

Climate Control Reimagined: The X-Wind Dual Robotic Arm Air Conditioner

Dreame presents a breakthrough in personalized comfort with the X-Wind Air Conditioner, featuring the world's first dual robotic arm airflow system. Each independent arm, equipped with directional blades, can create distinct micro-climates within a single room—delivering gentle airflow to a sleeping child while providing stronger wind to other areas of the room. AI algorithms combined with millimeter-wave radar for precise human detection and energy-efficient control, the system adjusts airflow intelligently. The robotic arms offer an industry-leading 126° airflow angle, delivering wider coverage for more uniform temperature distribution and enhanced comfort.

The Social Hub Kitchen: The FizzFresh™ Sparkling Water Refrigerator

Transforming the kitchen into a center for entertainment and wellness, the FizzFresh™ Refrigerator introduces the revolutionary SparklingBar Instant Sparkling Water System. Integrated directly into the fridge's door, it delivers chilled sparkling water on tap with three intensity levels (Light, Classic, Bold), powered by a user-replaceable CO₂ cylinder. It addresses diverse hydration needs while promoting sustainability by reducing single-use plastic. The refrigerator also boasts the IceDUO Auto-Ice Maker for ample ice supply, Smart IoT Connectivity for ultimate convenience, and is clad in a soft-touch MatteSilk Stainless Steel Finish for a sophisticated aesthetic.

Cinematic Immersion at Home: The Aura Mini LED Premium TV Series

Making a strong entry into the global TV market, Dreame has launched its premium Aura Mini LED TV series, with orders surpassing 100,000 units already. Designed for enthusiasts and gamers, the flagship V3000 model boasts a proprietary "Black Crystal True Color Screen" that reduces glare with an ultra-low reflectivity of just 1.8%, while delivering a remarkable peak brightness of 2800 nits and a 300Hz refresh rate. For consumers looking for an all-in-one entertainment solution, the S100 comes with a fully integrated soundbar system equipped with 11 drivers and 70W peak output, finely calibrated with Dolby Atmos to create a 270° immersive surround sound experience. This makes buying the S100 television like getting both a high-quality TV and a standalone soundbar in one.

Smart, Efficient, and in Sync: The Feast™ DS50 Air Fryer Takes Center Stage

Dreame's kitchen innovation introduces a leap in intelligent cooking with the Feast™ DS50 Dual-Zone Air Fryer, designed to address the challenge of delivering crispy and tender results simultaneously across two independent cooking zones. Its groundbreaking Dual-Zone Architecture features two fully independent cooking zones (5L CrispZone + 5L TenderZone), each with its own dedicated airflow system—the Crisp Cyclone Airflow for perfect dehydration and crunch, and the Tender Whirlwind Airflow for gentle, moisture-preserving heat. The intelligent SYNC Smart Synchronization System allows two different dishes with varying cook times to start and finish simultaneously. Its innovative vertical stacked design enables cooking up to four dishes at once while reducing countertop footprint by 50% compared to conventional dual-basket models. The kitchen portfolio is rounded out by the Ecceluxe™ Master FCM60 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for café-quality coffee at home, showcasing Dreame's commitment to a comprehensive and intelligent kitchen ecosystem.

About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology is a global leader at the intersection of high-end consumer electronics, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing. Driven by a profound R&D focus and the vision of "technology serving life," Dreame is dedicated to creating a cohesive, intelligent home ecosystem that enhances daily life through automation, personalization, and sophisticated design. The "Beyond Smart" launch in Silicon Valley underscores its ambition to be at the forefront of the next generation of home appliances.

Event: Beyond Smart – 2026 Dreame Home Appliance Launch

Date: January 27, 2026

Location: Silicon Valley Ballroom, Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto, 2050 University Ave, East Palo Alto, CA.

SOURCE Dreame Technology