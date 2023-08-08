Dreame Unveils L10 Prime Robot Vacuum with Upgraded Mop Cleaner Technology

News provided by

Dreame Technology

08 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

BERLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful run in innovative hands-free vacuum solutions, Dreame Technology, a leading innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the world's No.1 motor technology that offers highest RPM, has unveiled the latest addition to their robot-cleaning lineup: the L10 Prime. Seen as an upgrade on the W10, the L10 Prime combines the power of a premium vacuum with the versatility of a mop in an automated all-in-one household staple that's built for convenience. Scheduled to hit southwest European markets on 8 August, the L10 Prime is set to redefine household cleaning with its unmatched efficiency and convenience.

Continue Reading
Dreame Unveils L10 Prime Robot Vacuum with Upgraded Mop Cleaner Technology Priced at 599 Euros
Dreame Unveils L10 Prime Robot Vacuum with Upgraded Mop Cleaner Technology Priced at 599 Euros

Upgraded Mop Cleaner Technology
The L10 Prime autonomously toggles between cleaning modes, adjusting to different surfaces with a 7mm self-raising functionality in a display of sheer versatility. A rotary mop coupled with pressurised scrubbing effectively pick up stains, spills and unseen grains, to leave hard-wood floors polished and carpets spotless for the very best results.

2.5L Water Tank for Uninterrupted Cleaning Experience
Worried about having to refill the tank? Don't be. Thanks to its self-refilling system, the L10 Prime ensures its generous 2.5L tank is always topped up for hours of uninterrupted cleaning, while the removable studded scrub base plate and self-cleaning function make it incredibly easy to maintain.

Uncompromised Suction Power
Behind its unassuming appearance lies an extraordinary feat of domestic care. The L10 Prime doesn't hold back on vacuum suction, packing a powerful 4000Pa into an inconspicuous unit with a bristleless rubber roller brush that seamlessly untangles stray hairs and gathers debris.

Purchase Information
The L10 Prime package includes everything you need for to keep your home spic and span:

1x Gold-standard cleaning robot
1x Base Station for round-the-clock charging
1x Side Brush to get those corners
2x Mop Pad (pre-installed)
2x Mop Pad Holder
1x Power Cord
1x User Manual

The L10 Prime will be available for online purchase Dreame's official Amazon stores in Italy, France, Germany and Spain from 8 August 2023 and will be hitting physical stores not long after.

For more information, visit the Dreame Amazon store pages:
Dreame Germany Amazon store
Dreame France Amazon store
Dreame Italy Amazon store
Dreame Spain Amazon store

About Dreame
Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology

Also from this source

Spoločnosť Dreame predstavuje robotický vysávač L10 Prime s vylepšenou technológiou čistenia mopov

Dreame prezentuje robota sprzątającego L10 Prime z udoskonaloną technologią mopowania

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.