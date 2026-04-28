Dreame Unveils PowerSight 40V Series at DREAME NEXT Launch Event 2026: Smart Display, Stable Power, Eco-Friendly Garden Care

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, has kicked off its highly anticipated DREAME NEXT launch event at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts, running from April 27 to 30, 2026. The centerpiece of the showcase includes the PowerSight™ 40V cordless yard tool series, which is currently available for live demonstrations, with the official global unveiling scheduled for the afternoon of April 28.

Dreame PowerSight™ 40V Garden Tool Series

As a highly anticipated cross-industry feast attracting global attention from the tech community, the event has gathered numerous renowned scientists and leaders in the technology field. Thousands of guests from more than 50 countries and regions around the world have converged at this iconic venue, including senior industry experts, global core distributors, international mainstream media, and key opinion leaders (KOLs). Beyond these distinguished guests, the event has also drawn significant attention from technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and eco-conscious homeowners alike, who have flocked to the Palace of Fine Arts to experience Dreame's latest innovation firsthand. Throughout the first day, Dreame's team has engaged in extensive one-on-one conversations with visitors, demonstrating the full capabilities of the PowerSight™ 40V lineup, including the chainsaw, 21-inch lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer, string trimmer, and solar charger.

The official presentation on April 28 will focus on three core technological innovations that set the PowerSight™ 40V series apart:

SyncCore™ Brushless Motor Technology: Delivering competitive power-to-weight ratio with minimal energy loss, ensuring longer runtime and quieter operation compared to traditional motors.

Dual-Channel Communication BMS: Enabling instant, lossless communication between battery and tool for stable power delivery, real-time monitoring of voltage, current and temperature, and enhanced safety protection.

PowerSight™ Intelligent Display: Providing users with intuitive access to battery level, runtime estimates, and performance metrics, revolutionizing how homeowners interact with their yard tools.

Dreame's commitment to sustainability is evident throughout the series, with optimized design and enhanced transmission that boost energy efficiency measurably, delivering longer runtime per charge. The system also supports solar charging, allowing users to work with one battery while charging the other with clean, renewable energy—an innovative feature that has resonated strongly with environmentally conscious attendees.

This efficient, cost-saving system represents a great advancement in the field of cordless outdoor equipment, offering a practical, eco-friendly solution for modern garden care needs.

Following the official unveiling, the PowerSight™ 40V series will be available for pre-order, with global availability across major markets expected in the coming months. Detailed pricing and regional availability will be announced later.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology