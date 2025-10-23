Dreame's Sparkling Water Refrigerator Honored with Japan Good Design Award

News provided by

Shuzhi Society

Oct 23, 2025, 09:14 ET

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology's innovative Sparkling Water Refrigerator has been honored with the prestigious Japan Good Design Award, often called the "Oscar of Eastern Design." The award recognizes its design philosophy of "Seamless Integration of Technology and Aesthetics," marking a significant international endorsement of its innovative design and user experience.

Continue Reading
Dreame's Sparkling Water Refrigerator Honored with Japan Good Design Award
Dreame's Sparkling Water Refrigerator Honored with Japan Good Design Award

The Dreame Sparkling Water Refrigerator goes beyond traditional home appliance design by integrating three core functions: Instant Sparkling Water, Smart Freshness, and Home Aesthetics. This integration offers a one-stop solution for modern kitchens. The refrigerator features an instant sparkling water system, supporting three levels of carbonation to meet various beverage pairing needs. The IceDUO Auto Ice Maker offers both cube ice and crushed ice, paired with a high-capacity ice box, easily catering to high-frequency household ice usage scenarios.

In terms of preservation, the refrigerator features a Twin-Cooling system that effectively prevents odor transfer. Its HumidFlex intelligent humidity control zone accurately maintains optimal humidity levels for various foods. The user-centric spatial design includes a dedicated snacks zone for canned goods and an adjustable wine rack, achieving a perfect balance of practicality and visual order.

The exterior utilizes an anti-fingerprint MatteSilk stainless steel panel. Combined with EU high energy efficiency certification and 35dB ultra-quiet operation, it realizes aesthetic expression while also adhering to concepts of energy saving and low noise for the home.

This award highlights Dreame's leadership in product design and technology integration, accelerating its global expansion. Moving forward, Dreame will remain dedicated to user-centric innovation, pioneering a new era of smarter, more integrated high-end home appliances.

The article is from Shuzhi Society

SOURCE Shuzhi Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Future Starts Now: AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9 Debuts at Canton Fair

The Future Starts Now: AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9 Debuts at Canton Fair

The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is currently underway at the Guangzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center. As a...
IFA 2025 Sensation: Dreame Unveils World's First Dual Robotic Arm Air Conditioner X-Wind

IFA 2025 Sensation: Dreame Unveils World's First Dual Robotic Arm Air Conditioner X-Wind

At the 2025 IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Germany, the debut of Dreame's world-first dual robotic arm air conditioner X-Wind series, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household Products

Household Products

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics