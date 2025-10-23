SUZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology's innovative Sparkling Water Refrigerator has been honored with the prestigious Japan Good Design Award, often called the "Oscar of Eastern Design." The award recognizes its design philosophy of "Seamless Integration of Technology and Aesthetics," marking a significant international endorsement of its innovative design and user experience.

Dreame's Sparkling Water Refrigerator Honored with Japan Good Design Award

The Dreame Sparkling Water Refrigerator goes beyond traditional home appliance design by integrating three core functions: Instant Sparkling Water, Smart Freshness, and Home Aesthetics. This integration offers a one-stop solution for modern kitchens. The refrigerator features an instant sparkling water system, supporting three levels of carbonation to meet various beverage pairing needs. The IceDUO Auto Ice Maker offers both cube ice and crushed ice, paired with a high-capacity ice box, easily catering to high-frequency household ice usage scenarios.

In terms of preservation, the refrigerator features a Twin-Cooling system that effectively prevents odor transfer. Its HumidFlex intelligent humidity control zone accurately maintains optimal humidity levels for various foods. The user-centric spatial design includes a dedicated snacks zone for canned goods and an adjustable wine rack, achieving a perfect balance of practicality and visual order.

The exterior utilizes an anti-fingerprint MatteSilk stainless steel panel. Combined with EU high energy efficiency certification and 35dB ultra-quiet operation, it realizes aesthetic expression while also adhering to concepts of energy saving and low noise for the home.

This award highlights Dreame's leadership in product design and technology integration, accelerating its global expansion. Moving forward, Dreame will remain dedicated to user-centric innovation, pioneering a new era of smarter, more integrated high-end home appliances.

The article is from Shuzhi Society

SOURCE Shuzhi Society