Dreams Do Come True: Dos Equis Opens College So Fans Can Earn a "Degree" in College Football Watching

Today, Dos Equis is introducing the College Football Football College , a series of free online courses that gives fans an opportunity to earn a certificate in watching college football. The certificate is a real, physical manifestation of how much students have learned throughout the semester, provided they print the PDF and hang it in their home next to other certificates and degrees – which we highly recommend they do.

Enrollment opens on August 24 with the launch of ten video lessons, and students are encouraged to do what they do best: binge 'em all. Students who complete the final exam by December 20, 2019 will be automatically entered for a chance to win tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"As the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, we're literally in the hands of fans across the country as they watch and debate big, game-making plays all season long," said Karla Flores, brand director for Dos Equis. "That's why we're proud to be turning the football watchers of today into the football-watching leaders of tomorrow."

The curriculum was developed in partnership with John U. Bacon, author of countless books on college football. Professor Bacon's courses include misconceptions, trick plays, offensive positions and plenty more. Faculty also includes Jay Cutler, former college and professional quarterback, Katie Nolan, ESPN personality, and Martellus Bennett, former college and professional tight end. While the college itself is absurd, the classes are legit.

Professor Cutler, College Football Football College graduate and football-watching mentor added, "Fans can now be the first in their family to earn a football watching certificate from a beer brand, which is a real accomplishment. Something to be proud of, for sure."

To learn more about the Dos Equis College Football Football College or to enroll in courses, visit www.dosequis.com/edu. The Dos Equis College Football Football College is not an accredited university, but we think it's more fun if you pretend that it is.

ABOUT THE DOS EQUIS COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOOTBALL COLLEGE

The Dos Equis College Football Football College is the nation's only college football certificate program from a beer brand. Established in 2019, the Dos Equis College Football College is in its inaugural year educating students about the basics of college football. Curriculum was developed by John U. Bacon with support from Jay Cutler, Katie Nolan and Martellus Bennett. For the latest information visit www.dosequis.com/edu.

ABOUT JOHN U. BACON

John U. Bacon is the author of eight books on college football. He has been a football professor for over ten years. And yes, he is the master of football-watching.

ABOUT JAY CUTLER

Jay Cutler enjoys beer, football, beer, and teaching, in that order. When he's not at the campus watering hole or tutoring students on the ins and outs of Dos Equis at a local sports bar, he's shaping the minds of tomorrow's football watchers into long, football-shaped minds. And he's not just a professor. He's also a Football College graduate.

ABOUT KATIE NOLAN

When Katie Nolan isn't talking sports on-air, she's turning the football watchers of today into the football-watching leaders of tomorrow. Known for a tough-love teaching style that's guaranteed to make every student cry, she takes an interest in every student, especially if those students are buying her Dos Equis.

ABOUT MARTELLUS BENNETT

Former tight end and professional football champion Martellus Bennett is a funny guy, but he's serious about preparing students for today's increasingly competitive football-watching landscape. He'll arm you with the knowledge you need to impress your in-laws and win any football-related argument once and for all. You haven't watched football until you've watched Martellus watch football. He also coaches the Football College Debate Team.

ABOUT HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – the newest innovation, Dos Equis and Tecate. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

SOURCE Heineken USA

Related Links

https://heinekenusa.com

