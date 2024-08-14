Heineken® 0.0 Launches Limited Edition "L0VE.L0VE" Cans in Celebration of the 2024 US Open

Heineken® 0.0 brings the L0VE.L0VE for both moderation and tennis to one of tennis' most sought after tournaments, the US Open, serving fans a premium experience in a way that only Heineken® can

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heineken, the leader in zero alcohol beer, announced it will be transforming its category-leading Heineken 0.0 in a nod to a 0-0 tennis score, celebrating moderation at one of tennis' most iconic tournaments, the US Open. Aptly titled "L0VE.L0VE", Heineken will turn Heineken 0.0 into a visual badge for a limited run, representing its love for both moderation and racket sports. This comes not just as an homage to a 0 score tennis which is referred to as a "love", but a metaphor for the growing appeal for non-alcoholic beer – because with a 0.0 start, anything is possible. Throughout the duration of the tournament, Aug. 19 - Sept. 8, the limited edition L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 packaging will be available exclusively at the US Open to celebrate the start of every match and the endless outcomes when enjoying a zero alcohol brew.

Limited edition L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 cans, available exclusively at the US Open Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle partner with Heineken 0.0 for L0VE.L0VE at the 2024 US Open

As a brand dedicated to responsible consumption, Heineken 0.0 was one of the first major products in the alcohol-free space, first launching globally in 2017 and then the U.S. in 2019. Heineken knows that there are so many reasons why people don't want to or can't drink alcohol, which is why it's excited to bring L0VE.L0VE to the US Open, reminding fans they always have a choice. The product contains zero alcohol while including the same great taste and ingredients as Heineken® Original. Whether playing a casual game with friends or watching the best in the world, with Heineken® 0.0 now you can enjoy a beer anytime or anywhere.

"Heineken looks for partnerships not sponsorships, and has been a partner of the US Open for over three decades. We're excited to reimagine and up-level this year through L0VE.L0VE with Heineken 0.0," stated HEINEKEN USA Chief Marketing Officer, Jonnie Cahill. "Our goal is to bring people to enjoy tennis together, so we're eager to show tennis fans and beyond that moderation is cool and that whether or not they're choosing to drink alcohol, Heineken has a brew for everyone."

Heineken is passionate about serving fans both on and off the court with premium sips and experiences, and will be teaming up with well-known tennis couple Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle to celebrate the launch of L0VE.L0VE.

"We're both thrilled to partner with Heineken 0.0 for the US Open. As we travel together for the ATP Tour, it's important for us to find that balance between intense training and downtime. Having an alcohol-free option like Heineken 0.0 is a perfect match for our lifestyle. It's become our go-to for enjoying a great brew without compromising on taste, no matter where we are. Tennis is a huge part of our lives, and partnering with a brand that shares our passion for the sport and moderation makes this collaboration even more meaningful. We can't wait to experience Heineken L0VE.L0VE at the US Open with fans and show that it's always possible to enjoy responsibly, on or off the court," said Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle.

The brand will also be providing an opportunity for lucky fans across the country to experience L0VE.L0VE for themselves live at the US Open. By visiting https://www.heineken.com/us/en/promos/lovelove on 8/14, consumers who are 21 or older can enter for a chance to win limited-edition Heineken 0.0 cans, two tickets to a US Open match, and more. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

From the Heineken Bar to the Heineken Red Star Patio Cafe, Heineken gives tennis fans the opportunity to relax and enjoy a refreshing beverage anywhere during the US Open. Along with the limited edition Heineken 0.0 L0VE.L0VE packaging, Heineken® Silver, the world-class light beer with low-cal and low-carbs, will be available exclusively on tap for the first time at the US Open - a perfect choice for those seeking a crisp and refreshing light beer option. Additionally, for the first time at US Open Fan Week, Heineken Silver draught will be available for sampling to select NYC consumers, while supplies last.

No matter how or where you sip Heineken® during the US Open, drinkers always have a choice in how they are part of the social occasion thanks to the variety of Heineken® Original, Heineken® Silver and Heineken® 0.0. For fans enjoying the tournament from home, the full Heineken portfolio is available at retailers nationwide. To see all the Heineken 2024 US Open highlights, follow @Heineken_US on Instagram or follow @HeinekenUSA on Facebook.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, Heineken® Silver – a new lower-carb, lower-cal world-class light beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

US Tennis Association

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 120 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

