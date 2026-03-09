Dreams of the Zuo Family in Shenshan Village, China's Jiangxi

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Mar 09, 2026, 01:57 ET

JI'AN, China, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Deep in the Jinggang Mountains of east China's Jiangxi Province lies Shenshan Village. For five generations, the Zuo family has woven resilience into their lives and etched their struggle into the landscape of the mountains. From guarding a bamboo forest to revitalizing an entire village, the decade-long transformation of Shenshan Village serves as a vivid microcosm of China's overall efforts in poverty alleviation and all-around rural revitalization.

Continue Reading
Dreams of the Zuo Family in Shenshan Village, China's Jiangxi
Dreams of the Zuo Family in Shenshan Village, China's Jiangxi

Zuo Xiangyun, a deputy to the National People's Congress, and his fellow villagers have turned their dreams into reality through persistent effort. When the aspiration for development from Africa meets China's all-around rural revitalization practices, a young man from Madagascar named Julio arrives in Shenshan Village. Through his visits, he discovers how the villages in China have made the leap from poverty to all-around revitalization.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Lancement de l'Alliance sino-africaine pour l'entrepreneuriat des jeunes du Jiangxi

Lancement de l'Alliance sino-africaine pour l'entrepreneuriat des jeunes du Jiangxi

Reportage du Centre de communication internationale du Jiangxi (JXICC) : L'Alliance sino-africaine pour l'entrepreneuriat des jeunes du Jiangxi a été ...
Jiangxi China-Africa Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance Launches

Jiangxi China-Africa Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance Launches

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): On January 21, the Jiangxi China-Africa Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Agriculture

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics