JI'AN, China, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Deep in the Jinggang Mountains of east China's Jiangxi Province lies Shenshan Village. For five generations, the Zuo family has woven resilience into their lives and etched their struggle into the landscape of the mountains. From guarding a bamboo forest to revitalizing an entire village, the decade-long transformation of Shenshan Village serves as a vivid microcosm of China's overall efforts in poverty alleviation and all-around rural revitalization.

Dreams of the Zuo Family in Shenshan Village, China's Jiangxi Speed Speed

Zuo Xiangyun, a deputy to the National People's Congress, and his fellow villagers have turned their dreams into reality through persistent effort. When the aspiration for development from Africa meets China's all-around rural revitalization practices, a young man from Madagascar named Julio arrives in Shenshan Village. Through his visits, he discovers how the villages in China have made the leap from poverty to all-around revitalization.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)