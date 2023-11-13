Dreo Announces Significant Discounts: Black Friday Sale on Smart Home Appliances

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is rapidly approaching, but there's no need to shiver in anticipation or wait until Black Friday to snag a sizzling deal on home appliances! Dreo, an emerging brand in smart home technology, is unveiling its Black Friday sales early, offering unbeatable prices on all its products. From November 10th to December 3rd, discover a world of savings.

Dreo prides itself on creating products that are designed for the sophisticated demands of modern living. We understand the pivotal role that comfort plays in your home life and how cutting-edge technology can help you achieve this. During the Black Friday Sale, customers can take advantage of lightning deals everyday of at least 20% off on two selected products from November 20th to December 3rd. Additionally, customers who spend $100 or more will have the chance to participate in a lottery, with the opportunity to win complimentary Dreo products and $100 coupons.

Dreo ChefMaker, the world-first combi fryer integrates the best features of an air fryer, sous vide, grill, and convection oven into a single device. Leveraging patented CombiCook™ technology, it guarantees precision in cooking. This Black Friday, customers can enjoy the warmth of home-cooked meals, perfected by the Dreo ChefMaker, available at an irresistible price of just $259.

Discover a new level of comfort with Dreo's innovative humidifiers. Powered by high-speed Mistwave™ technology, Dreo's humidifiers deliver a refreshing mist, precisely regulated by advanced humidity sensors. Personalize your comfort using the Dreo app and enjoy the supersized mist for only $33.59 during the Black Friday sale.

Lastly, meet Dreo's latest innovation, the WH719S Wall-Mounted Smart Space Heater. Designed with Hyperamics™ heating technology and Shield360° safety features, this heater guarantees efficiency, quiet operation, and comprehensive protection. It's the perfect companion for a warm and cozy home life throughout the winter months.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to equip your home with Dreo's top-quality smart appliances at unbeatable prices. Start shopping today and embrace a warm, fresh, and technologically advanced winter with Dreo!

Dreo website: https://bit.ly/3QSFrGx

Amazon: https://amzn.to/40Bh3wq

Walmart: http://bit.ly/3hNIy3n

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create a balance between technology and lifestyle. With a unique philosophy that places air at its core, Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products including tower fans, air purifiers, space heaters, and air conditioners. Our ultimate ambition is to make every home life experience a delightful breeze.

SOURCE Dreo

