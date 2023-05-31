Dreo ChefMaker the world's first combi fryer secures $1 M on Kickstarter in one day

CLIFTON, N.J., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreo, a leading innovator in home appliances, has launched its first crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for the Dreo ChefMaker. The Dreo ChefMaker won the CES 2023 Innovation Award and raised $1 million in just one day with over 5,000 backers, reaching 11,500% of its funding goal on May 23rd 2023.

The Dreo ChefMaker is a world-first combination combi fryer that combines the best features of an air fryer, sous vide cooker, grill, and convection oven into a single device. Designed with input from master chefs, the device uses patented CombiCookTM technology to deliver precise cooking results. Its ease of use means that anyone can get perfect results every time they cook.

Unlike other kitchen appliances, the Dreo ChefMaker's heat probe senses the doneness of food and adjusts cooking parameters accordingly, while convection heating circulates the air to give meats a beautiful crust without overcooking. A built-in atomizer ensures that food stays tender and juicy throughout the process, providing restaurant-quality results.

"Although it is the first time for Dreo to carry out a crowdfunding project, the success this time was not surprising. Dreo ChefMaker is a disruptive kitchen appliance that simplifies cooking and allows users to enjoy top-notch food at home." Herman, Vice President of Dreo, said.

Dreo is a company that focuses on the research and development of smart home appliances, always putting product technology innovation and quality first. The Dreo ChefMaker is a prime example of its commitment to innovation, design, and quality.

The ChefMaker's CombiCookTM technology combines hardware and software to intelligently manage the cooking process from start to finish. With just a few button presses, users can cook a delicious meal with the combi fryer. ChefMaker can automatically adjust moisture, heat, and time to cook food of any shape or size to perfection.

The crowdfunding project is ongoing and will run until July 11th but Dreo starts mass production now. The Dreo ChefMaker will be available on Dreo.com and also planned to log on to shopping platforms such as Amazon and Walmart in the third quarter.

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create a balance between technology and lifestyle. With a unique philosophy that places air at its core, Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products including tower fans, air purifiers, space heaters, and air conditioners. Our ultimate ambition is to make every home life experience a delightful breeze.

