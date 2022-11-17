DREO INTRODUCES SMART AIR PURIFIER WITH DAILY AIR QUALITY MONITOR & ADVANCED FILTRATION

Power and intelligence meet superior filtration Dreo's first Air Purifier that is app-powered and integrates into Google Home & Alexa for hands-free control from anywhere.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally distributed, premium home appliance manufacturer, Dreo, today announced the release of their upgraded smart air purifier designed for integration into smart home systems. The Dreo Macro Max S air purifier was designed to sense air quality and adjust purification levels and be controlled hands-free. The Dreo Macro Max S is powered by Dreo's TurboPure X technology powering massive airflow to circulate air quickly through a professional grade 3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+ Carbon Filter for clean air in record time. The Dreo Macro Max S is now available on Amazon and the Dreo website retailing for $219.99.

"Dreo Macro Max S is a brand new and upgraded product based on direct user feedback and consumer research by our R&D team, dedicated to bringing the latest technology and best experience to consumers." said Herman, Vice President of Dreo. "We will continue to deliver innovative solutions to meet the advent of the AIoT era for a better smart life at home," he added.

Superior Filtration

All that muscle would be pointless without the filter - Dreo has installed in the Dreo Macro Max S a 3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+ Carbon Filter that can capture 99.985% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and can even remove up to 99.99% of bacteria from the air, including the H1N1 and Staph viruses*. The Dreo Macro Max S also features an "Auto Mode," and it will automatically adjust to the most efficient speed, which can extend life and save energy for long term, low cost usage.

Intelligent Hands-Free Control

The Dreo Macro Max S is the most intelligent air sweeper you have encountered. The Dreo Macro Max S comes with an app that shows users room air quality in real time and allows for purification levels to be adjusted. This means the Macro Max S can quickly sense air quality and react in real time through its advanced intelligent monitoring system. Integration into Google Home and Alexa means users can simply ask for the Dreo Macro Max S to start or stop whenever they desire by just using their voice. Prepare rooms remotely so when you walk into your favorite space it's fresh and ready!

Optimum Efficiency

The Dreo Macro Max S uses Dreo's TurboPure X technology which has a super-charged brushless DC motor that is quiet, but also capable of cleaning 273 cubic feet a minute of air, so users can place it anywhere they want in the room and enjoy fresh air in no time. The aerodynamic motor design is super energy efficient while also capable of cleaning a 423 square foot room 4.8 times in less than an hour and can filter an entire 2030 square foot house in just over an hour.

Key Features:

3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+ carbon filter

Intelligent air quality monitoring

273 Cubic Feet a Minute of air circulation

Dreo's TurboPure X brushless DC motor

Google Home & Alexa capable

For additional information on the Dreo Macro Max S, please visit the Dreo website, Amazon, or on our Facebook Page.

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create balance between technology and lifestyle. With a unique philosophy that places Air at its core. Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products like Tower fans, Air Purifiers, Space Heaters and Air conditioners. Our ultimate ambition is to make every homelife experience a delightful breeze.

*As tested by SGS

SOURCE Dreo