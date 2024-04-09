CLIFTON, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, the home technology pioneer brand whose tower fan series has been the top 1 best seller for 2 consecutive years*, today announces the retail launch of its revolutionary PolyFan series starring its flagship PolyFan 704S smart fan, which is available for purchase now alongside DREO's new, industry-first dual-motor purifier tower fan MC710S. These game-changing products are coming just in time for Spring and Summer. The purifier tower fan MC710S, offers powerful wind and air purification options for the entire home, while the PolyFan series is bringing ultimate wind power and multiple smart customization features.

DREO Kicks Off Next-Level Purifier Tower Fan & Upgraded PolyFan Series Campaign.

DREO's timely product release is aimed at helping consumers gear up for the coming hotter months with its most advanced home comfort products to date. Engineered by DREO to be more powerful and quiet, the flagship of the PolyFan series, the PolyFan 704S is a sleek multifunctional pedestal fan that sets new standards for quietness with noise levels as low as 25dB combined while pumping out hyper-powerful wind circulation reaching up to an impressive 110 feet. The hallmark of the PolyFan series is the omni-directional oscillation of the fan blade up to 120 degrees vertical and 150 degrees horizontal, meaning no corner of a room, high or low, is beyond reach from its cooling breezes. The PolyFan series features 4 models, in two sizes, each with upgraded wind distance, speed and oscillation. The PolyFan series combines intelligent controls through the DREO app, with Google Home & Alexa functionality, and an Air Booster Structure that concentrates airflow into a potent jet for extended reach, ensuring a refreshing and tranquil living environment this Spring and Summer.

The purifier tower fan MC710S from DREO's MultiComfort series represents a leap forward in air purification technology. With its industry-first dual-motor design, the purifier tower fan MC710S seamlessly combines fan and air purifier functionalities, offering users customizable wind and purifying combinations for maximized comfort and customizations. Boasting twice the air outlet speed compared to leading competitors and at a fraction of the price, the purifier tower fan MC710S ensures superior performance with reduced noise levels, rivaling top brands. Its dual filtration system and intuitive controls through the DREO app make it adaptable to various room sizes and scenarios, ensuring optimal air quality throughout the year.

For the retail launch DREO is offering a $20 discount on their website for the air purifier tower fan MC710S, in addition, members of the DREO AirComfort Facebook group will have access to an additional $10 off coupon, applicable to both products providing a total possible discount of $30 (on the MC710S), through April 30th, 2024.

"It's a great time to introduce our latest innovations, the PolyFan 704S and the purifier tower fan MC710S, which we developed to enhance home comfort for the coming Spring & Summer months. At DREO, we are committed to pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine standards through our proprietary innovations. With the PolyFan 704S's powerful yet whisper-quiet performance and the MC710S's groundbreaking dual-functionality, we are revolutionizing the way people experience comfort at home," said Joshua Gunn, North America VP of Sales at DREO.

The new PolyFan series retails starting from $89.99 and the air purifier tower fan MC710S retails for $299 - both are available on the DREO website and Amazon. For more information about DREO's MultiComfort series and to take advantage of the exclusive discount, please visit the DREO Website . Follow DREO on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a modern home appliance brand seeking to redefine the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that brings cutting-edge technology and elegant design to the air comfort and kitchen appliance segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Tower Fans from Jan 2022 - Dec 2023.

