DREO Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2024

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a leading innovator in smart home technology, today announced that its ChefMaker Combi Fryer has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 in the Food & Drink category, marking a significant achievement for the company as it continues to lead the way in innovative home appliance solutions.

TIME's annual list of 200 Best Inventions highlights extraordinary innovations across various fields, including technology, healthcare, AI, and green energy. Each contender was evaluated based on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

TIME Best Inventions 2024 - DREO ChefMaker

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2024

DREO ChefMaker is revolutionizing the culinary landscape with its world-first technology that captures the expertise of professional chefs in a smart, intuitive device. Leveraging insights from master chefs, DREO ChefMaker's unique CombiCook technology precisely controls moisture, heat, and timing, enabling anyone to achieve chef-level results with ease

Unlike traditional kitchen appliances, DREO ChefMaker features a cook probe, a water tank, and spray system, enabling real-time adjustments to cooking parameters that preserve both the texture and nutritional value of each dish. Its convection heating system also gives users a perfectly crispy exterior on meats without overcooking, while the built-in atomizer keeps dishes tender and juicy throughout the cooking process.

"DREO ChefMaker not only revolutionizes cooking with its groundbreaking features but also empowers everyday cooks to achieve restaurant-quality results at home," said Joshua Gunn, VP of DREO. "We are incredibly proud of this recognition, as it reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in smart home technology."

Since its launch, the DREO ChefMaker has achieved remarkable recognition, raising over $1.7 million as the leading kitchen appliance crowdfunding project on Kickstarter and selling 20,000 units in less than six months. It has also garnered prestigious awards, including the CES 2023 Innovation Award, the iF Design Award 2023, and Good Housekeeping's 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee & Tea Award, along with numerous other industry and media accolades.

DREO's ongoing pursuit of innovation has been acknowledged with the TIME Best Inventions Award 2024 for DREO ChefMaker, which highlights the company's accomplishments in the field of smart kitchen appliances. In addition to the DREO BaristaMaker Milk Frother, the smartest barista-level frother, which has received over 7,000 backers in just one month on Kickstarter and is currently the top coffee category project on Kickstarter, and the DREO RO Water Purifier WF511, DREO consistently delivers exceptional smart home solutions. Looking ahead, DREO will continue to provide simple yet extraordinary home experiences through sustainable and modern innovation.

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand that redefines the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that brings cutting-edge technology and elegant design to the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

