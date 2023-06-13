Dreo to Launch New Smart Fans -- Stay Cool And Comfortable This Summer

The PolyFan 513S and CF714S feature horizontal and vertical oscillation to mimic cooling properties of an air conditioning unit

SHENZHEN, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally distributed, premium home appliance manufacturer, Dreo, today announced a brand-new collection of smart fans just in time for summer. The PolyFan 513S, a stylish pedestal fan, and the CF714S, a super-efficient, standing floor fan, are each capable of blowing air quietly and intelligently to ensure that cool, fresh air is only a touch away.

Continue Reading
Dreo Air Circulator Fan
The PolyFan 513S features a sleek metallic gray and bronze finish and sits atop a 37" pole stand with an oscillating swivel head. This allows the 9" blade to power air to any corner of the room with both vertical and horizontal adjustability up to 120°. The fan blade's 1800 rotations per minute quietly power a blast of cool air up to 100 feet away, making the PolyFan 513S capable of cooling large and small rooms with ease.

The CF714S is a powerful yet compact circulator floor fan that also features both vertical and horizontal oscillation and adjustability to blast cool air up to 110 feet. Similar to the PolyFan 513S, the CF714S has intuitive touchpad control, a remote control, and can be controlled by the Dreo app. CF714S's small size (11"X13"X16") allows the fan to fit into tight spaces.

"Dreo's two new innovative fans are sleek, smart and incredibly efficient, cooling a space so effectively that you'd assume an air conditioner was running in your home," said Herman, Vice President of Dreo. "Dreo is committed to continuous development of state-of-the-art smart home technology, and these additions to our lineup of smart fans are not only expanding Dreo's air care offerings, they are also transforming the landscape when it comes to home cooling solutions to face the summer heat."

Both fans are IoT enabled for voice control and compatible to control with the Dreo app, which allows users to control the two fans remotely, even while not at home. The app allows users to toggle speeds or enter different modes including sleep, auto, eco or turbo modes to guarantee the right output at the right time. In the app, users can remotely adjust the fan's oscillation and tilt to allow for a steady stream of cold air to always flow in the right direction.

In addition to the Dreo app, both fans also have intuitive touchpad control and includes a remote control, ensuring multiple easy options for adjusting the fan speed, no matter where they are in the room or house.

The PolyFan 513S and CF714S retail for $139.99 and $99.99, respectively. For additional information and to shop the PolyFan 513S and CF714S, please visit the Dreo website, Amazon, or Walmart.

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create balance between technology and lifestyle. With a unique philosophy that places Air at its core. Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products like Tower fans, Air Purifiers, Space Heaters and Air conditioners. Our ultimate ambition is to make every homelife experience a delightful breeze.

