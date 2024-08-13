DREO Unveils BaristaMaker Milk Frother with 30% Off for Early Backers

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a leading innovator in smart home technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest smart kitchen product, DREO BaristaMaker Milk Frother. Building on the success of DREO ChefMaker, which was the top 1 Kickstarter kitchen project, DREO is launching the BaristaMaker Milk Frother with Kickstarter again to show its appreciation for early supporters with Super Early Bird offers. DREO BaristaMaker, the world's first professional smart milk frother that can craft latte art directly with all types of milk, from dairy to plant-based, is now available with an exclusive Super Early Bird offer—up to 30% off the suggested retail price of $99 for the first 24 hours.

DREO BaristaMaker Milk Frother

Unlock Barista-Quality Microfoam at Home

DREO BaristaMaker is the world's first professional smart milk frother that can craft latte art directly with all types of milk, from dairy to plant-based. It is set to revolutionize home coffee preparation, offering barista-quality microfoam at the touch of a button. Combining advanced food science with expert barista techniques, DREO BaristaMaker creates silky, dense microfoam ideal for latte art and creative drinks. With a patented impeller combo design and tailored multi-stage algorithms, it mimics the precision of professional frothing processes. This versatile device offers multiple foam options, perfectly froths both dairy and plant-based milks, and is an excellent companion for powdered drinks like matcha and hot chocolate. Additionally, it doubles as a stainless steel pitcher for easy pouring, ensuring an exceptional experience every time.

Proven Excellence and Early Success

Since its debut in mid-July, DREO BaristaMaker has garnered glowing reviews from industry experts and coffee enthusiasts alike. Mikael Jasin, the 2024 World Barista Champion; Anthony Douglas, the 2022 World Barista Champion; and Dale Harris, the 2017 World Barista Champion, have all tested the frother and awarded it a perfect 10/10 rating. They will serve as ambassadors for the BaristaMaker and the DREO brand, with more barista champions expected to join. Industry experts who have had the opportunity to experience DREO BaristaMaker firsthand have expressed high levels of satisfaction with its innovative features, intuitive design, and ability to create micro-foam for latte art and creative drinks. The reviews of this impressive machine have been overwhelmingly positive.

DREO BaristaMaker has also been a hit with consumers, with over 10,000 community users expressing interest in the product and eager to be among the first backers to receive it upon the commencement of the Kickstarter campaign.

Don't Miss Out: Limited-Time Offer

"The Kickstarter community has been instrumental in driving our innovation forward, particularly within DREO's kitchen category," said Joshua Gunn, VP of North America at DREO. "The success of our ChefMaker campaign in 2023, which raised $1.7 million, is a testament to our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology into the homes of early adopters. With DREO BaristaMaker, we're not just launching another product; we're setting a new standard for home coffee creation. Our 30% Super Early Bird offer is our way of thanking our loyal backers and inviting new supporters to join us in shaping the future of coffee technology."

DREO BaristaMaker Milk Frother is available on Kickstarter from August 13th at 8:00 EST, with a Super Early Bird offer running for the first 24 hours. Backers on Kickstarter will receive the first batch of shipments at the end of September, right after the Kickstarter campaign ends. They will experience the fun of latte-art making like never before. Following the initial shipment to early supporters, the product will be available to the general public from October onwards. DREO Kickstarter early supporters who join the DREO community now could win a grand prize worth over $3,200 and enjoy a $15 storewide discount by signing up on dreo.com.

Be part of the future of coffee technology—back DREO BaristaMaker on Kickstarter and secure your 30% discount before it's gone!

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand that redefines the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that brings cutting-edge technology and elegant design to the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Tower Fans from Jan 2022 - Dec 2023.

For more details visit: https://www.dreo.com/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreoHome

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/dreo.home/

https://www.instagram.com/dreo.kitchen/

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dreohome

SOURCE DREO