DREO Unveils BaristaMaker: The Ultimate Smart Milk Frother for Perfect Latte Art and Creative Drinks

CLIFTON, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a leader in smart home innovation, proudly announces the launch of DREO BaristaMaker, the most professional smart milk frother capable of creating latte art with all types of milk. This revolutionary device is set to take home coffee and creative drink-making to the next level, delivering barista-quality microfoam at the touch of a button. DREO BaristaMaker will be available on Kickstarter starting on August 13th, with a Super Early Bird offer of up to 30% off from the suggested retail price of $99.

DREO BaristaMaker

Backed by World Barista Champions and Industry Experts

On July 16, DREO hosted an exclusive launch event in New York City, where industry experts and top-tier media experienced the BaristaMaker Frother at firsthand. Experts were impressed by its innovative features, intuitive design, and ability to create micro-foam for latte art. Reviews of this impressive machine are eagerly anticipated!

DREO is also proud to announce partnerships with three distinguished baristas: Mikael Jasin, the 2024 World Barista Champion; Anthony Douglas, the 2022 World Barista Champion; and Dale Harris, the 2017 World Barista Champion. These renowned experts will serve as ambassadors for BaristaMaker and the DREO brand, crafting the technology, experiences, and exceptional results of this groundbreaking product together with DREO. Anthony Douglas commented, "If I'm focusing purely on the quality that I get from BaristaMaker it would have to be a 10 out of 10. It's the best milk I've experienced and it'd be pretty hard to top."

Revolutionary Milk Frothing Technology

With a unique blend of food science and barista mastery, DREO's new milk frother allows coffee lovers to achieve the most exquisite frothy milk at home effortlessly. DREO BaristaMaker is the culmination of extensive research, patented impeller combo design, and tailored algorithms meticulously developed to replicate the technique of professional baristas. After thousands of simulations mimicking the frothing process of expert baristas in their Beverage R&D Lab, DREO has developed a milk frother capable of emulating the froth quality found in commercial coffee shops, surpassing the capabilities of most traditional, off-the-shelf home frothers with unmatched froth quality and texture.

Stunning Microfoam for Latte Art

DREO BaristaMaker Milk Frother creates 0.5mm micro-bubbles that result in a silky, shiny, dense microfoam similar to that found in coffeehouses. The patented impeller tip that precisely controls the direction of the milk flow. Traditional disc tips may not always move the milk in the right direction, but BaristaMaker's impeller blade ensures that the milk is consistently directed to the center for continuous mixing. As the milk is drawn to the center, DREO's specially designed micro-level screen transforms normal-sized bubbles into rich, dense microfoam during the multi-stage frothing process.

DREO has also developed a multi-stage milk frothing program that replicates each frothing step used by an expert barista with a high-pressure frothing wand in real life. It starts by quickly heating the milk to the perfect temperature, creating the right balance of texture and flavor. Next, it mixes air into the milk to create larger bubbles by increasing the speed of rotation. Once enough foam has formed, it slows down the speed, directs the milk to the center using the impeller, and meticulously transforms these larger bubbles into dense, silky microfoam.

Compatibility with Plant-Based Milks

The popularity and demand for plant-based milk have grown significantly in recent years due to dietary preferences, lactose intolerance, and environmental concerns. Recognizing this shift, DREO developed the BaristaMaker to ensure it could produce perfect microfoam with both dairy and plant-based milk, bringing versatility and superior performance to a wide range of users. DREO's food scientists carried out an in-depth analysis of the protein and fat content of these kinds of milk from a range of different brands and developed a special algorithm that adapts to these different types of milk and delivers consistently high-quality frothing performance. Whether you're a fan of almond milk, oat milk, soy milk, or coconut milk, this amazing machine can froth it all to perfection.

Versatile from Frothing to Stirring

BaristaMaker offers multiple frothing settings, allowing you to choose from microfoam, thick foam, and cold foam, depending on your preference and the type of beverage you are making. This versatility ensures that you can enjoy a wide variety of coffee styles at home. In addition to coffee, BaristaMaker is an excellent companion for powdered beverages such as matcha, hot chocolate, and other specialty drinks. Its frothing capabilities enhance the texture and flavor of these beverages, creating a rich and satisfying experience every time for coffee, creative drinks, and more.

Designed with the User in Mind

BaristaMaker's jug can be used directly as a professional stainless steel pitcher immediately after frothing. The precise spout allows for fine lines, while the comfortable and secure grip provides better control when pouring. It's perfect for coffee lovers who want to master latte art. The jug is also dishwasher safe, so you can concentrate on enjoying your coffee and drinks without having to worry about complicated settings or difficult cleaning procedures.

Availability and Exclusive Kickstarter Offer

"It is an invitation to elevate your coffee-making experience and bring the art of perfectly frothed milk to the consumer. We believe that great-frothed milk should be accessible to everyone and BaristaMaker is our way of making that possible. In the future, DREO will continue to invest in and develop new technology within the coffee category and revolutionize the home beverage experience," said Joshua Gunn, VP of North America at DREO.

DREO BaristaMaker Milk Frother will be available on Kickstarter from August 13th, with a Super Early Bird offer of up to 30% off the suggested retail price of $99. If you join the DREO community now, you could win a grand prize worth $3,200! Plus, if you sign up for the BaristaMaker launch on dreo.com, you can now enjoy a $15 storewide discount. On September 15th, the BaristaMaker Frother will be available to the wider public at full price on dreo.com and more trusted retailers.

Be part of the innovation of coffee technology with DREO. Join us on Kickstarter and be among the first to experience the future of latte art and creative drink making.

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand that redefines the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that brings cutting-edge technology and elegant design to the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Tower Fans from Jan 2022 - Dec 2023.

