Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 15th Edition Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study

Launches Inaugural Companion Study on Agentic AI Assisted Analytics



NASHUA, N.H., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Self-service business intelligence (BI) builds on collaborative intelligence and strong user governance to create an environment where users can easily find, share, and trust insights. The result is faster, more consistent decision-making that keeps pace with modern business.

The study examines end user perception and deployment trends around self-service BI and related technologies including collaborative BI, Guided Analytics®, data governance, natural language analytics (NLA), generative AI, and agentic AI, as well as a robust industry analysis identifying priorities for suppliers of these technologies.

According to the study, self-service remains critical to organizations of all sizes. Importance increases with global headcount and shows a foundational role in overall successful BI implementations. In 2026, users reported renewed self-service BI momentum, which is likely to accelerate as agentic solutions enter broader adoption.

"Self-service BI remains a priority for organizations looking to better leverage information resources and scarce human expertise in support of governed, group-based decision making," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "AI and generative AI have raised the stakes considerably, expanding what is possible and driving renewed interest in making analytics accessible to a broader user base."

Dresner Advisory published a new companion report on Agentic AI Assisted Analytics. According to the study, demand is broad and strong across all agentic capabilities, with multi-step reasoning and conversational analytics rated most critical. Agentic AI is poised to fundamentally re-imagine self-service BI, shifting it from a set of tools that users query, to an intelligence layer working on their behalf across the entire analytics workflow.

"This new report takes direct aim at where the market is heading, reflecting both the pace of change and the practical questions organizations are asking right now," continued Mr. Dresner.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for data, analytics, AI, performance management, and related areas.

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Dresner Advisory Services

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SOURCE Dresner Advisory Services