Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2025 Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting Market Study

Agentic AI Enhances Financial Close Process, Speeding Time to Close and Increasing Accuracy and Compliance, Study Shows

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting software is widely used by nearly 67% of respondents, according to the Dresner Advisory Services Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting (FCCR) Market Study, part the Dresner Wisdom of CrowdsÒ series of research. Financial consolidation systems combine and aggregate financial data from multiple operating entities to produce an overall consolidated financial view of the group's operations.

The FCCR study is part of Dresner Advisory's ongoing research into the broader enterprise performance management market and focuses on performance management capabilities explicitly targeting the finance function. It examines current usage, priorities, and objectives and includes an analysis of why organizations implement FCCR software, thus helping data leaders understand how these solutions form a vital component of a BI and analytics strategy.

In the fifth annual FCCR study, top use cases are automating reconciliations and journal entries, managing task assignments and deadlines, and providing real-time visibility into process status. Generation of automated audit trails and the ability to create comprehensive reporting for decision making and audits are the next most popular use cases.

"Financial consolidation is the core capability of FCCR solutions, allowing the aggregation of financial data from different legal entities and business units according to general accounting principles as well as country-specific regulatory requirements," said John Van Decker, distinguished analyst at Dresner Advisory. "Generic reporting tools just can't adequately support this specialized functionality, which is rated as the most crucial capability by almost 80% of respondents."

"While FCCR can be considered a mature market, it benefits from new technologies. As such, agentic AI is transforming FCCR and similar enterprise applications by deploying autonomous agents that collect data, reconcile accounts, generate entries, and prepare reports," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer, at Dresner Advisory. "Unlike basic automation, these agents learn, make decisions, and adapt to context, which speeds up reconciliation and consolidation, boosts accuracy, strengthens compliance through real-time monitoring, and allows finance teams to concentrate on strategic tasks."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

