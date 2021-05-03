Dress Up Your Space and Keep Everything in Its Place with the New Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers from Spectrum® Diversified Designs

"With the pandemic, the need for disinfecting wipes and to keep high-traffic areas of the home clean are at an all-time high," says Tom Tylicki, Spectrum Diversified director, category management. "The simple, modern design coupled with the durability of the stainless steel make the Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers an easy storage solution for consumers."

Spectrum® Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers marry modern form with practical function, keeping disinfecting wipes close at hand while seamlessly concealed so it becomes a natural part of one's home décor. Product features and benefits include:

A push-button lid allows simple one-handed access to fresh wipes

Adaptable sizing fits both 35- and 75/80-count containers

A non-slip ring prevents the container from tipping

Airtight seal ensures the wipes remain moist and increases their longevity

Easy reloading system – simply remove the lid and feed the new wipes through the dispenser lid

Available in four, on-trend, rust-resistant finishes: White, Black, Bronze and Satin Nickel

High-resolution images are available upon request.

Spectrum storage and organization products are designed to help Live Life Organized™. Currently Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers are available for $24.99 online through Amazon. For more information, please visit SpectrumDiversified.com.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service. We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

Connect with Spectrum Diversified Designs socially on:

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

LinkedIn™ is a registered trademark of LinkedIn Corporation.

SOURCE Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Related Links

http://www.SpectrumDiversified.com

