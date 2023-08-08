Dressings Market to grow by USD 4,686.8 million from 2022 to 2027; Market driven by increasing global travel and exposure to diverse cuisines - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dressings market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,686.8 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% according to Technavio.

Vendors : 15+, Including Aliments Cibona Foods, American Garden, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, General Mills Inc ., Kenko Mayonnaise Co. Ltd., Kens Foods Inc., Kewpie Corp., Lancaster Colony Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Remia C.V., Sauer Brands Inc., The Clorox Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tina d.o.o., and Unilever PLC among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Mayonnaise, Sauces, Herbs and spices, and Vegetable oils), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

- The market share growth by the mayonnaise segment will be significant during the forecast period.

- The high demand for plant-based dressing is a key trend shaping the market.

- The dressings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027.

- Aliments Cibona Foods, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, General Mills Inc ., Kenko Mayonnaise Co. Ltd., Kens Foods Inc., Kewpie Corp., Lancaster Colony Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Remia C.V., Sauer Brands Inc.

- The increasing global travel and exposure to diverse cuisines is notably driving market growth. However, regulations on dressing and sauces may impede the market growth.

- North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Dressings market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Dressings market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Aliments Cibona Foods, American Garden, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, General Mills Inc., Kenko Mayonnaise Co. Ltd., Kens Foods Inc., Kewpie Corp., Lancaster Colony Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Remia C.V., Sauer Brands Inc., The Clorox Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tina d.o.o., and Unilever PLC

Dressings Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increasing global travel and exposure to diverse cuisines are driving market growth. The rise in popularity of fusion cooking and diverse cuisine has augmented the demand for dressings. In the past five years, the demand for dressings and sauces has been increasing steadily. However, consumers are willing to try diverse dressings and flavour combinations. Moreover, the growing awareness about wellness and health has advanced interest in organic, homemade dressings made with natural ingredients such as herbs and spices. Due to health concerns, consumers are more likely to look for dressings that are free from artificial colours, preservatives and flavours and are made with fresh herbs, spices, and oils. Consequently, the combination of increased exposure to various cuisines, fusion cooking and the popularity of international cuisine, and the growing interest in health and wellness have increased the demand for dressings, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The high demand for plant-based dressing is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Because of the increasing adoption of plant-based diets, many consumers have reduced their consumption of animal products resulting in the growing demand for plant-based dressings over the last few years. However, such plant-based dressings are generally made from ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices. Concerns about animal agriculture, animal welfare, health and wellness, and ethical considerations are factors contributing to the trend for plant-based dressing. The possible health benefits of plant-based diets, for example, a reduction in chronic disease rates, have become increasingly well-known to numerous consumers. Therefore, on the basis of their dietary preference and values, they seek out food products such as sauces. Therefore, the trend of plant-based dressings is anticipated to continue and will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

KEY challenges

Regulations on dressing and sauces may hinder market growth. In various countries, such as the US and India, stringent rules and regulations are being issued by government bodies. Such norms and rules are designed for the marketing, sales, and labelling of dressings, sauces, and other condiments. However, the policies are related to permits, new entrants, expiry of products, and certain management issues. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates products such as salad dressings and other condiments as part of their broader responsibility for assuring food safety in the US. Also, it has established regulations for the composition, labelling, and advertising of salad dressings. Individual states and localities may have their regulations for salad dressings. Therefore, such stringent regulations and norms may impede market growth during the forecast period.

The oyster sauces market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. The oyster sauce market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,107.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail and food service), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The product launches by regional and international players are notably driving the oyster sauce market growth. The product launches by regional and international players are notably driving the oyster sauce market growth.

The sauces market share is expected to increase by USD 27.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53%. This report extensively covers sauces market segmentation by product (table sauces, culinary sauces, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for ethnic cuisines is one of the key drivers supporting the sauces market growth.

Dressings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,686.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aliments Cibona Foods, American Garden, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, General Mills Inc., Kenko Mayonnaise Co. Ltd., Kens Foods Inc., Kewpie Corp., Lancaster Colony Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Remia C.V., Sauer Brands Inc., The Clorox Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tina d.o.o., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dressings market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Mayonnaise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Sauces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Herbs and spices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Vegetable oils - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aliments Cibona Foods

12.4 American Garden

12.5 Campbell Soup Co.

12.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

12.7 Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

12.8 General Mills Inc.

12.9 Kens Foods Inc.

12.10 Kewpie Corp.

12.11 Lancaster Colony Corp.

12.12 McCormick and Co. Inc.

12.13 Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.14 Nestle SA

12.15 Sauer Brands Inc.

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

