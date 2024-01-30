Drew Barrymore Hits the Aisles of your Local Drugstore: Unveiling the NEW Garnier Nutrisse Hair Color Shade 70 Box

The global icon takes her Brand Ambassador role to the next level by gracing the boxes of her own at-home hair color shade, Garnier Nutrisse 70, a dark natural blonde and starring in the brand's new Nourished Hair, Famous Color campaign.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Garnier Nutrisse announces that Brand Ambassador Drew Barrymore will star as the face, and hair, on the box of her Nutrisse hair color shade - Nutrisse 70 (Dark Natural Blonde) - hitting stores nationwide.

Garnier Nutrisse Brand Ambassador, Drew Barrymore on the set of the creative campaign shoot. Garnier Nutrisse Brand Ambassador, Drew Barrymore graces the boxes of her go-to at-home hair color shade, Nutrisse 70 a Dark Natural Blonde.

Barrymore is known for her dynamic hair color choices, but she finds comfort in Nutrisse 70 Dark Natural Blonde as it suits her everyday lifestyle – an easy-to-maintain color that also provides 100% gray coverage. The new and improved Nourishing Color Crème kit, designed for nourished hair and better color, features five fruit oils: avocado, olive, shea, argan, and coconut oil. Customers can use the brand's shade selector tool to find their perfect Nutrisse shade.

"Having low-maintenance hair color is crucial for me, as I color my hair every few weeks. Garnier Nutrisse is easy to use, and it nourishes my hair while providing amazing coverage in under 30 minutes," says Barrymore. "As part of my role with Garnier, it was important to me that the hair color shade I represent in advertising was truly my color – and now my face is on the box! How cool. I'm happy to be a part of a brand family that understands people want the same fabulous results they see on their screens, at home. And they make it easier for them, and me, to achieve that."

"Drew is such a dynamic partner – she is a star that remains relatable to her millions of fans because she is authentic in everything she does. Her role with Garnier is no different. She actually colors her own hair at home and worked closely with our team on the campaign to launch her face on the Nutrisse Shade 70 box. We are all so excited to see it come to fruition." says Ali Fakih, Senior Vice President at Garnier.

As a pioneer in affordable, at-home hair color, Nutrisse boasts a decades-long legacy, establishing itself as a celebrity in its own right. With Barrymore as the face of Nutrisse in her very own shade box, the iconic tagline has been transformed to 'Nourished Hair. Famous Color.' Barrymore will star in a campaign that includes entertaining videos for digital and social media, inspiring others, and creators to share how their Nutrisse experience makes them feel famous, too.

The revamped packaging featuring Drew Barrymore is rolling out nationally at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and other food and mass drugstores nationwide. For more information on Garnier, the new and improved Nutrisse Nourishing Color Crème formula, and Garnier's partnership with Drew Barrymore, please visit www.garnierusa.com.

About Nutrisse Ultra Crème

Nutrisse Ultra Crème Nourishing Permanent Color nourishes as it colors for silkier, nourished hair that is 2X shinier versus uncolored, unwashed hair. Garnier Nutrisse comes with a fruit oil ampoule that you pour directly into the mix. Our nourishing after color conditioner is infused with five responsibly-sourced oils-- avocado, olive, coconut, argan and shea. The Color Boost technology efficiently infuses intense dyes into the hair fiber for richer, radiant, and long-lasting color with 100% gray coverage.

About Garnier USA

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

