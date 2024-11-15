DREW BARRYMORE PARTNERS WITH REST®, LEADERS IN COOLING FABRIC TECHNOLOGY, TO PROMOTE BETTER SLEEP FOR ALL

Barrymore Announces Her Role of 'Sleep Wellness Advocate' for the Rest® Brand

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic actress and luminary talk show host Drew Barrymore, and Rest®, the award-winning bedding brand and cooling fabric technology leader, are proud to announce their collaboration. Ms. Barrymore will serve as the brand's official "Sleep Wellness Advocate", sharing the life-changing benefits of improved sleep she has achieved with Rest's innovative Evercool® cooling products.

"I absolutely LOVE getting into bed with my Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter, and I am thrilled to be teaming up with Rest as their Sleep Wellness Advocate," says Drew Barrymore. "As a hot sleeper, the Evercool bedding has genuinely improved my life. My Evercool comforter, sheets and pillowcase are cool to the touch, beyond soft, and extremely comfortable. It's a must-have for anyone who experiences night sweats, but honestly, I recommend it for everyone – even my kids and pets are obsessed! I believe that Rest is a brand that can truly help transform sleep for the better. We all deserve a good rest!"

The Evercool® temperature-regulating technology and moisture-wicking material is one of the most cooling fabrics on the market, designed to deliver a cool, dry, and rejuvenating sleep experience. All Rest bedding is 100% machine washable, hypoallergenic and sensitive on skin; no nanoparticles, chemicals or allergen additives. The lab-tested, softer and stronger than silk material, with moisture wicking that keeps your sleep environment dry and comfortable.

"We're honored to have Drew join the Rest team as our first-ever Sleep Wellness Advocate, helping us spread the word about the magic of our Evercool cooling bedding," says Rest co-founder, Andy Nguyen. "Drew's authenticity, empathy, and optimism, along with her deep appreciation for a good night's sleep, completely aligns with our mission to enhance restorative sleep through cooling comfort technology and ensuring everyone wakes up feeling recharged to be their best selves."

Rest® Award-Winning Evercool® products include the beloved Evercool ® Cooling Comforter , fitted and flat Cooling Sheets , and Cooling Pillowcases , all available in standard bed sizing, multiple colorways, and individually or as part of full bedding sets. Rest even offers a kid-sized Evercool ® Kids Cooling Comforter .

As Rest's first Sleep Wellness Advocate, Ms. Barrymore will share her personal experience of improved sleep leading to overall improved wellbeing while using Rest Evercool products. She will also collaborate with Rest on the development of future products.

To learn more about Rest®, please visit www.rest.com .

ABOUT REST®

By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, function and technology, Rest® products are crafted to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Rest® offers customers premium products without the luxury price tag. Since launching, Rest® products have won a range of awards. Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter took home Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Award within the "coziest comforters" category, winning the title of "Game-Changing Chill," an award repeated in 2024 when the Evercool® Cooling Comforter won the title of "Refreshing Chill" within the "Comforters & Duvet Covers" category. Rest's Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set received an Apartment Therapy 2023 Best List Award for Best Cooling Sheets, and Rest's Premium Duvet was given a 2023 Cosmopolitan Love Badge. To learn more, please visit www.rest.com .

