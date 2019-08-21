Drew Brees Joins Franchising Powerhouse Franworth as Newest Partner

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth ®, a franchised-focused growth equity firm, announced today New Orleans Saints quarterback and multi-unit franchisee Drew Brees has joined the company as a partner and a member of its Executive Board. Brees will contribute to accelerating the growth of the company's portfolio of franchise brands — including Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, and CITYROW®, among others.

Founded in 2015 by CEO John Rotche and supported by a team of franchising industry veterans with nearly 400 years of combined experience, Franworth specializes in mentoring and supporting emerging and mature franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success.

Drew Brees joins the company as a partner in the midst of the ongoing success and growth of Franworth's franchise brands. He will play an active role on the executive board alongside Rotche and Managing Director and Partner David Barr. Brees will leverage his experience as a long-time multi-unit franchisee and franchisor to assist with developing strategies that support Franworth's portfolio of brands.

"I am beyond excited to join the Franworth team as a partner and member of the Executive Board. Franworth's leadership, wisdom and experience represent the very best in franchising, coupled with an impressive list of franchise brands possessing incredible growth opportunities," said Drew Brees, Franworth Partner and Executive Board Member.

Through an expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth is focused on fueling the evolution and growth of each of the franchise brands in its portfolio. This year alone, several of Franworth's brands have made significant progress in compressing the timetable to royalty sufficiency through explosive development and new unit openings. Franworth is looking forward to celebrating The Lash Lounge's 100th opening by year-end.

By joining the Franworth family of franchise brands, business owners gain access to a wealth of industry knowledge and receive guidance from the company's executive team on all aspects of the franchising process, including franchise sales, real estate development, construction, marketing, operations and training, financial planning, legal, product fulfillment, and executive advisory.

"After spending decades in the franchising industry building and growing several businesses, I saw first-hand the struggle franchisors face in reaching that critically important 100 unit mark, and recognized an opportunity to leverage my experience and help founders with a strong concept become successful franchisors," said Rotche. "We're excited to deepen our relationship with Drew at this pivotal moment in our company's history. I have no doubt that his extensive experience as a multi-unit, multi-brand operator, coupled with his leadership qualities and integrity, will be an invaluable resource as we continue building our brands to be the best of the best."

In addition to its centuries of franchising experience, Franworth continues to innovate and differentiate itself from private equity firms, remaining engaged in the company's operations and growth. Also, Franworth created an internal distribution company in 2018 to procure quality products and provide fulfillment for its brands' franchise owners and was recognized by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Consumer and Retail Products in Michigan and Northwest Ohio. The company is a finalist for EY's National Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which will be announced in November 2019.

For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

About Drew Brees

Drew Brees is an experienced multi-unit operator of Jimmy John's and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar locations, as well as a partner of Title Boxing Club, one of the fastest-growing fitness franchise concepts. In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Brees is the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, and has been named 2004 Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Miller Lite NFL Player of the Year, 2007 PFWA George S. Halas Courage Award recipient, NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2008, 2011), 2009 Bert Bell Award recipient, 2010 ESPY Award Best Male Athlete, 2010 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, 2010 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, 2011 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award and Man of the Year. In 2018, Brees became the NFL's all-time leading passer. Brees has been elected to nine Pro Bowls and authored the book, "Coming Back Stronger: Unleashing the Hidden Power of Adversity." To give back, Drew and Brittany Brees created the Brees Dream Foundation , a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for cancer patients and providing care, education and opportunity for children and families in need.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. The company's executive board includes Founder, CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director and Partner David Barr; and Partner Drew Brees. Franworth's Leadership Team includes seasoned franchise executives Chief Operating Officer Dave Keil; General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka; and Chief Financial Officer David Taccolini. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, and LIVE WELL®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

