Drew Byrne Promoted to Vice President, Corporate Marketing Manager of Colonial Savings, F.A.

"We are very excited Drew will be leading our Marketing Department," said David Motley, Colonial President. "Drew has proven himself as an invaluable asset to the Colonial team over the past several years. We look forward to his vision as we continue to implement new technology and find new and innovative ways to continue to be a leader in the banking, insurance and mortgage lending industries."

Byrne has been with Colonial for more than four years and most recently oversaw Colonial's digital marketing footprint. Byrne was instrumental in Colonial's recent rebranding and launching the state-of-the-art website, GoColonial.com, as well as helping grow the company's social and digital media efforts exponentially.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role with Colonial," said Byrne. "Colonial has a tradition of excellence that has made us a leader in the industry for more than 65 years. I look forward to keeping that standard of excellence as we continue to implement and enhance new technology to better serve our customers and their experience with us."

Byrne continued, "More than ever, we realize that it is also paramount that we are not only present when and where our customers expect us, but that we are able to communicate with them in various ways and through a variety of channels."

Byrne joined Colonial in 2014 after serving as Director of Digital and Visual Media for the College of Media and Communication at Texas Tech University. Byrne received his Master's Degree in Mass Communications in 2011 and Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media and Communication in 2010, both from Texas Tech.

About Colonial

Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally charted thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $26 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. It is also affiliated with Colonial Life Insurance Company of Texas, DuBose & Associates Insurance and Colonial Lloyds. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, conventional, condo and innovative single close construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com.

