DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM, INC. ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED WHEAT IN HAAGEN-DAZS CHOCOLATE DARK CHOCOLATE MINI BARS IN 6 COUNT PACK

The affected product was shipped to two retail customers, Kroger and Giant Eagle, in the following states:

Kroger: (AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, OH, OR, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY)

Giant Eagle: (IN, MD, OH, PA, WV)

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Please use the reference images below and look for the batch code LLA519501 under "Best By 31 JAN 2027."

No other Häagen-Dazs products or other batches of Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars are affected by this recall.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. We are recalling this product because it may contain products that contain wheat in packaging that does not reveal the presence of wheat on the label. Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe products containing wheat were repacked into the incorrect packaging at the beginning of a production run.

Consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and instead dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

We are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

Consumers with questions may contact Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at [email protected].

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc Media Contacts:

Customer Service Phone: 800-767-0120 Monday thru Friday 8am to 5pm EST

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs®