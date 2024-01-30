Dreyfus Celebrates 50 Years of Liquidity Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreyfus, one of the largest liquidity managers and affiliate of BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), celebrates the 50th anniversary of the launch of its first Dreyfus money market fund and the start of its journey as a trusted leader in the space. On January 28, 1974, Dreyfus introduced Dreyfus Liquid Assets, Inc., one of the first money market funds offered to investors.

This year, BNY Mellon is also celebrating its 240-year anniversary and position as one of the pioneers of US financial services. Today, as BNY Mellon's liquidity solutions expert, Dreyfus aligns investor-specific needs, investment time horizons and risk profiles with the current market cycle and offers clients differentiated investment solutions across the liquidity vertical.

"We are proud to be a part of the BNY Mellon family and our contributions to its heritage of innovation and resilience . As the world has changed, supporting our clients and local communities has always been at the center of what we do and how we do it," said John Tobin, Chief Investment Officer of Dreyfus.

Dreyfus' has a history of innovation and launching intelligent solutions for its clients, including leveraging BNY Mellon's investment platforms and capabilities to align clients' philanthropic goals with their liquidity needs. This unique approach has led to recent launches of SPARKSM and BOLD® share classes, offered exclusively through its flagship money market fund, Dreyfus Government Cash Management.

Dreyfus offers a full suite of short-duration liquidity solutions, including domestic and offshore money market funds, separately managed accounts, an ultra-short income exchange-traded fund, sub-advised portfolio solutions, collective investment trusts (CITs), as well as white label and private label options. Dreyfus has been committed to delivering leading and innovative liquidity solutions for investors and investment professionals since 1974—a commitment they are excited to carry forward for the next 50 years.

Learn more about Dreyfus' rich history in liquidity management here: www.dreyfus.com/about-us/celebrating-50-years-of-liquidity.html

About Dreyfus

Dreyfus is one of the largest, trusted liquidity managers in the industry. Our strategies span across most major asset classes, including Treasury, US Government, Prime, Municipals and short duration fixed income. Investors can access our capabilities, including domestic and offshore money market funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), an ultra-short income exchange-traded fund, sub-advised portfolio solutions, collective investment trusts (CITs), as well as white label and private label options. With 50 years of history, we are committed to building leading and innovative liquidity solutions with our clients in mind. For more information, please visit www.dreyfus.com.

About BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com .

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

